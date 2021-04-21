 Skip to main content
Final University of Iowa presidential candidate a familiar face on campus
Final University of Iowa presidential candidate a familiar face on campus

Dan Clay

IOWA CITY — The fourth finalist for president of the University of Iowa is already a familiar face on the campus.

Daniel Clay, dean of the College of Education at the University of Iowa, will meet with faculty, staff, students, and other members of the community Thursday and Friday. He will participate in an open forum at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. A limited number of people will be allowed to attend in person, but the forum will be livestreamed.

Clay’s curriculum vitae and full interview schedule, information about the livestream, how to obtain a ticket to attend in person, and other details can be found online at presidentialsearch.uiowa.edu or iowaregents.edu.

He is the final candidate invited to participate in on-campus interviews. Others are Hari Osofsky, dean of Penn State Law and the Penn State School of International Affairs; Barbara Wilson, executive vice president for the University of Illinois System and vice president for academic affairs; and Wendy Hensel, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Georgia State University. Those finalists’ curriculum vitae are also available online.

The campus community is invited to provide feedback on each candidate after their visit via a Qualtrics survey, which will be available on the UI presidential search website.

The Board of Regents plans to meet on April 29-30 at the University of Iowa to hear from the search committee and interview the finalists, with a selection of the next UI president made April 30.

Current President Bruce Harreld announced in October that he would retire.

