CEDAR FALLS -- A $14.5 million renovation of the University of Northern Iowa's largest residence hall is expected to get underway this summer.
The work on Noehren Hall, which can be seen from Hudson Road, was approved by the Iowa Board of Regents Thursday during its meeting in Iowa City. The project, scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2021, will upgrade student rooms, restrooms, corridors, lounges, and offices in the hall's south and east wings. A $3.3 million renovation of the hall's north wing, approved in August, will be finished this summer.
Noehren houses 704 students. The five-story hall was built in 1967.
The university also presented plans to make its Additive Manufacturing Center a stand-alone center. Currently, it operates as a program of the Metal Casting Center.
Tuition rates did not come before the board for a first-reading, as originally scheduled. Officials are waiting until the Legislature determines appropriations for the regents institutions. A special meeting is expected to be called in late April or early May to bring tuition rates before the board.
