WATERLOO – Todd Holcomb sees opportunities for continued growth of Hawkeye Community College through its efforts with high school academies and workforce training.
He has lead similar initiatives as president of Western Nebraska Community College for more than nine years. Such parallel programs are among the reasons Holcomb applied for the top job at Hawkeye. Based on a fall enrollment of about 5,200 students and a nearly $70 million budget, he described it as just “slightly larger” than his college.
“I think it’s a great fit for me,” he told the board of trustees during a Thursday evening interview. “I think I can make a difference and move the organization forward.”
Holcomb is the last of four finalists for the president’s position who have visited Hawkeye since last Wednesday. He spent a full day in meetings, open forums and the board interview of just over an hour. Trustees began the search for a new president when Linda Allen announced in January that she plans on retiring by June 30 after eight years in the position.
The board of trustees is expected to discuss the search at its regular meeting next week.
“Tuesday after the board meeting, we’re going to have a closed session,” chairman Jay Nardini told attendees at one of the forums. Evaluation forms handed out at each forum will be looked at along with input from each trustee. “We may make a decision then, we may not.”
Holcomb has worked at the Scottsbluff, Neb., college for nearly 10 years and lives in that community with his wife, Carolyn. He started as vice president of student services and was named president in 2010.
At Iowa State University in Ames, he was associate vice president for student affairs from 2003 to 2009, serving stints as interim director for the department of residence and dining during that time. Prior to that, he was an administrator in the residence life and student affairs departments at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, for nine years starting in 1994.
Holcomb was born in Michigan but came to Iowa with his family as a child and grew up in Tipton. He left the state when heading to college. The 57-year-old earned a doctorate in higher education from the University of Georgia and a master of education in higher education administration from Texas Tech University.
Holcomb worked with Larry Ebbers, Hawkeye’s consultant in this search, while at Iowa State and started considering community college leadership opportunities at his suggestion. That led to the vice president position at Western Nebraska.
“I had a lot of budgeting experience,” Holcomb said of his rise to president in just over a year. And, when he arrived, the college had budget issues.
Under his leadership, Western Nebraska has grown out-of-state enrollment and been more effective at attracting the region’s Hispanic population. Hispanic students now make up 23 percent of enrollment compared to 9 percent when Holcomb arrived. He has also boosted staff of the college’s foundation and nearly tripled its endowment.
In addition, he said Western Nebraska was awarded a $500,000 grant to develop its career pathway programs for high school students.
Over two years, a college fundraising campaign netted nearly $10 million, some of which was used for a $20 million renovation and addition at the main campus.
“Your president is your chief fundraising officer,” Holcomb said at one of the forums. “That’s my job and I love it. I knew early on that fundraising was going to be critical to the community college.”
He suggested Hawkeye further develop its high school career pathways and increase outreach to the Cedar Valley’s diverse ethnic groups to boost a declining enrollment.
Holcomb described himself as a creative, out-of-the-box thinker with participatory, team-based, data-driven, and transparent leadership and management styles. He knows how to spot and develop talent in the people who work for him.
“So, I very much see myself as the orchestra director,” he explained, bringing together people playing a “wide range of instruments” to perform a symphony. “I think that’s my strength, pulling people together.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.