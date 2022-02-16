Final debt payment on Central Rivers' headquarters increasing its 2022-23 budget

CEDAR FALLS — A big final payment on Central Rivers Area Education Agency’s headquarters building is inflating its budget.

The 2022-23 spending plan is growing by $6.53 million to $62.07 million. Mike Kalvig, the AEA’s chief financial officer, noted that “the biggest piece” of that increase is a $4.61 million debt repayment. The outstanding loan is largely for the 2016 purchase and remodeling of the agency’s facilities at 1521 Technology Parkway.

“Otherwise, I would say year-over-year the increase is pretty much as it has been,” he explained, with projected growth in items like employee salary and benefits. The board of directors approved the budget, which goes into effect July 1, earlier this month.

Central Rivers took out a $6.08 million loan to buy the $4 million building along with remodeling it and other agency buildings in Clear Lake and Marshalltown.

The agency was scheduled to repay the loan through the 2032-33 fiscal year at a rate of $475,343 annually. However, it has been setting aside additional funds until the loan allows for larger payments, which will be the end of the next fiscal year.

“We’re able to repay our debt early in June ‘23,” said Kalvig, because of those funds set aside. “Then we’ll be completely debt-free of our building.” That saves Central Rivers $620,000 in interest over the next 10 years.

Other estimated expenditures include $9.11 million for classroom instruction, $36.72 million for student and instructional staff support services, and $8.29 million for general, school and central administration. Remaining line items for purchasing, plant operations, student transportation, noninstructional programs, facilities acquisition and construction, and other support services come to $3.31 million.

On the revenue side, Kalvig doesn’t expect to see restoration of funding reductions the Legislature first implemented for AEAs for 2009-10 and renewed every year since.

In terms of funding Central Rivers does still receive, he had estimated no increase in supplemental state funding for next year. Since the board approved the budget, though, the Legislature has sent a bill to Gov. Kim Reynolds to increase that money by 2.5%.

State foundation aid is set at $16.64 million in the budget while juvenile home funding and other state revenues are estimated at $5.3 million. Property tax revenues are estimated at $13.42 million.

An estimated $17.99 million in federal funding is included in the budget. In addition, tuition and transportation, earnings on investments, and other revenues from local sources total $6.29 million.

Both state aid and property tax funding are based on enrollment levels and flow to the agency through the school districts it serves in 18 northeast and north central Iowa counties. AEAs provide special education, school technology, media and instructional/curriculum support to the public and parochial schools.

“Enrollment increased a little bit, but it’s not back to pre-pandemic levels by any means,” said Kalvig. “We’re hoping to see that increase in the future.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.