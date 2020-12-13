Final costs for kitchen, grading and playground projects to be approved by Cedar Falls school board

CEDAR FALLS — Substantial completion of three Cedar Falls Community Schools’ projects is expected to be approved Monday by the Board of Education, with two of them coming in under budget.

They include kitchen equipment installation at three schools as well as grading improvements and playground equipment installation, both at North Cedar Elementary.

Approving substantial completion of contracted projects starts the warranty period for the work done.

The board meets at 5:30 p.m. at the James L. Robinson Administrative Center, 1002 W. First St., but the public can only access the meeting electronically to protect against the spread of the COVID-19.

People can access and participate in the meeting through Zoom video conferencing.

Details on how to connect can be found at the top of the meeting agenda posted on the district’s website at cfschools.org/school-board/meetings. The meeting can be viewed on Cedar Falls cable channel 15 or its YouTube live stream.

