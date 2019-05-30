CEDAR FALLS — A University of Northern Iowa center director is a candidate for an open seat on the Cedar Falls Board of Education.
Alan Heisterkamp, of 1215 Amelia Drive, was the only person to have filed for the position as of Wednesday afternoon. The deadline to file nomination petitions is 5 p.m. Friday at the James L. Robinson Administrative Center, 1002 W. First St. Those interested in the position need to gather 50 signatures from eligible Cedar Falls Community Schools’ voters before submitting their papers.
A special election will be held June 25 to fill the at-large seat on the board formerly held by Eric Giddens, who is now a member of the Iowa Senate. A $69.9 million bond issue referendum to partially finance a new high school will also be on the ballot.
Heisterkamp, who has lived in Cedar Falls and worked at UNI since 2011, leads the university’s Center for Violence Prevention. He described himself as “a strong advocate for public education” and worked in the Sioux City Community Schools as a teacher, coach, counselor and principal over 23 years.
Originally from Monona County in western Iowa, the 57-year-old earned a bachelor’s degree at UNI and has since gotten two master’s degrees and a doctorate.
“For me, the bottom line is about service and being able to give back to the state and the community,” Heisterkamp said of his reasons for running. “I think the educational system here really works for the betterment of the community as a whole. It would be a privilege to be a part of this board.”
