WATERLOO — Fewer students are enrolled at Hawkeye Community College this fall for the second year in a row.
“The 2019 headcount came in at 5,112, that’s a 3% decline, or 151 students,” said Kathy Flynn, vice president of enrollment services. That includes students enrolled in credit classes for career and technical programs as well as those that transfer to four-year institutions.
Last fall, the college had an enrollment of 5,263 students, which was a 6% decline from the year before. Counts have risen and dropped over recent years, but enrollment is trending down since the fall of 2010 when it hit an all-time high of 6,663 students, according to Flynn.
The trend is in line with community colleges in Iowa as a whole. The Iowa College Aid Commission’s 2018 Condition of Higher Education report says community college enrollment dropped 14% between 2010 and 2017.
Improvements in the economy since the Great Recession and the resulting greater availability of jobs relate to Hawkeye’s downward enrollment trend.
“The workforce issue is the big one for us,” said Flynn. She noted that as of August, Iowa’s unemployment rate stood at 2.5%, tied for the third lowest in the country, but there are still 80,000 jobs that haven’t been filled. “We have seen students take employment opportunities.”
She added, “At the same time, we have seen an increase in short-term training,” such as non-credit programs for English learners and apprenticeships. “That, obviously, we think is directly related to the economy and current workforce needs.”
Total semester credit hours are down 5% from last fall and the majority of students, 59%, are now attending Hawkeye part-time. Flynn said that is reversed from five years ago when that percentage of students were full-time at the college.
More of Hawkeye’s students are in high school taking concurrent classes. There are 1,916 high school students enrolled, a 4% increase, from 27 districts. Credit hours for them increased 3%.
Minority student enrollment stands at 910, or 17.8% of the total. That’s 2% more than last year. “We saw increases among African-American, Hispanic, American Indian/Alaska native students,” said Flynn.
