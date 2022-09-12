Fewer students attended summer school, but a higher percentage completed it this year

WATERLOO — After returning to in-person instruction as COVID-19 restrictions lessened, Waterloo Community Schools saw a smaller group of students attend summer classes this year.

Elementary-aged students attended four schools, middle schoolers went to Hoover Middle School and all three district high schools hosting students.

Administrators at each school level told the Board of Education Monday that there were some issues with teacher recruitment due to staffing numbers and exhaustion. But as the summer went on, fewer students attended by either fulfilling their credit requirements or not showing up – which resulted in the need for less teacher overtime.

The amount of elementary sites downsized from six to four due to this issue. There were also fewer kids enrolled.

Last summer, beginning enrollment numbers were at 721. This year the number was 351. More of the students who did enroll stayed longer this year – 84% attended 75% or more of the classes, compared to 78% last year.

The first students to be invited to summer school were children with lower math scores. Literacy was also a focus, and 92% of students showed growth in the subject.

Apart from learning academic subjects, three grade levels also tended the schools' gardens and tried new foods through the district’s Food Corps. As an incentive, kids got to play at the Boys and Girls Club at the end of the day.

The middle school programs looked very similar structurally to last year.

From all four middle schools, 276 students were enrolled in summer classes – which is down from 374 last year. Most of those students attended classes at one point and 145, or 53%, of them completed the program. This is more than the 49.8% who completed classes last year.

To finish the program, students had to complete 80% of two courses at 80% proficiency.

Middle school administrators said they’re “aware they need something more” to retain kids. This year, students earned gift cards when they completed a class and earned more after they finished summer school.

Michael Penning, an administrator for East’s summer program, said there was an “extreme need of credit to be re-earned” after virtual and hybrid learning the past two years at the high school level. Classes were in-person only this year, which may have contributed to a lower amount of students attending due to some teenagers working during the summer, he said.

At East, 230 students registered and 155 showed up at least once. More than 80 students earned 166 credits. Seven students graduated after completing their classes. Penning said at least four of those students are now enrolled in college.

Expo Alternative Learning Center also saw seven graduates this summer. It’s unknown how many students registered for classes but 68 of them showed up at least once, with a daily average of 25 to 35 students.

West High School had 12 graduates and 253 students attended at least one class.

“Just to have 26 graduates due to summer school – that’s huge,” said Endya Johnson, the board's vice president.

Administrators for the high schools said many seniors earning credits were handed their diploma as soon as they were done with the class.

East started out with seven teachers and West began with nine. As the weeks went on and enrollment dropped, the high schools evaluated how many teachers they needed.