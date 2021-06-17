Federal stimulus dollars to replenish Waterloo Schools' student activity funds

WATERLOO — Student activity funds depleted since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic are getting built back up in Waterloo Community Schools with the help of federal stimulus dollars.

The Board of Education this week approved transferring $1.24 million from the general fund to replenish accounts for co-curricular and extracurricular activities that failed to meet their financial needs during the fiscal year ending June 30 due to restrictions placed on them.

Sports and student performances have been limited during the past year along with spectator attendance at the events.

“This is really to capture our gate receipts,” said board member Shanlee McNally, referring to the ticket costs and other revenues earned at those events.

The district is receiving $33.88 million through the last round of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds. The federal aid is part of the American Rescue Plan, signed into law March 11. Waterloo Schools received additional money through two previous disbursements of ESSER dollars.