Federal stimulus dollars to replenish Waterloo Schools' student activity funds

WATERLOO — Student activity funds depleted since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic are getting built back up in Waterloo Community Schools with the help of federal stimulus dollars.
The Board of Education this week approved transferring $1.24 million from the general fund to replenish accounts for co-curricular and extracurricular activities that failed to meet their financial needs during the fiscal year ending June 30 due to restrictions placed on them.
Sports and student performances have been limited during the past year along with spectator attendance at the events.
“This is really to capture our gate receipts,” said board member Shanlee McNally, referring to the ticket costs and other revenues earned at those events.
The district is receiving $33.88 million through the last round of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds. The federal aid is part of the American Rescue Plan, signed into law March 11. Waterloo Schools received additional money through two previous disbursements of ESSER dollars.
Funds can be used to address safety issues, technology and instructional expenses as districts deal with achievement gaps that emerged during the pandemic. Iowa’s Legislature also approved using the money to replenish student activity funds that suffered during the past year.
“The account really did suffer over the last 1-1/2 years,” said Michael Coughlin, the district’s chief financial officer. “This number is based on the revenue that was lost since March 2020.”
He said replenishing the lost funds “isn’t an exact science,” but the amount was determined through a comparison of revenues from the past year and a previous year in the account. The district could potentially do the same thing in the next two years, as well.
“This is a three-year cycle that the Legislature has opened up,” said Coughlin. “It needs to come to the board now to access 2020-21 revenues.”