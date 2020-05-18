Federal relief funds will offset but not fully cover UNI's pandemic losses

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CEDAR FALLS — Federal emergency relief funds given to the University of Northern Iowa will offset losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic but won’t completely cover them.

“One of our greatest areas of financial loss includes the Department of Residence,” noted UNI spokesman Steve Schmadeke in an emailed response to questions. “The university has experienced a loss of more than $5 million due to refunding of fees for students who moved out of our residence halls at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The university received $7.62 million in federal assistance through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. Half of that money must be awarded to students in the form of grants, leaving UNI with about $3.81 million for its institutional needs.

“The university is still working through budget scenarios and has not finalized the use of the remaining balance,” said Schmadeke.

According to Iowa Department of Education documents, the CARES Act is providing $71.6 million to Iowa’s 327 public school districts, $36.13 million to its 15 community colleges, $33 million to the three public universities, $33.5 million to private colleges and universities across the state, and $2.7 million to for-profit higher education institutions.