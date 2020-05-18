Federal relief funds will offset but not fully cover UNI's pandemic losses

CEDAR FALLS — Federal emergency relief funds given to the University of Northern Iowa will offset losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic but won’t completely cover them.
“One of our greatest areas of financial loss includes the Department of Residence,” noted UNI spokesman Steve Schmadeke in an emailed response to questions. “The university has experienced a loss of more than $5 million due to refunding of fees for students who moved out of our residence halls at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The university received $7.62 million in federal assistance through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. Half of that money must be awarded to students in the form of grants, leaving UNI with about $3.81 million for its institutional needs.
“The university is still working through budget scenarios and has not finalized the use of the remaining balance,” said Schmadeke.
According to Iowa Department of Education documents, the CARES Act is providing $71.6 million to Iowa’s 327 public school districts, $36.13 million to its 15 community colleges, $33 million to the three public universities, $33.5 million to private colleges and universities across the state, and $2.7 million to for-profit higher education institutions.
Asked about the possibility of layoffs or job eliminations due to revenue shortfalls, Schmadeke said, “Many potential scenarios are being discussed by administration and shared governance units. We’ll know more about whether future losses require these actions when we have a clearer picture about what to expect in terms of governmental appropriations, as well as fall tuition revenue.”
In addition, he noted, officials are still looking to the possibility of more help from Congress.
“Our governmental relations team is exploring a potential next federal relief package in coordination with colleges and universities across the United States as part of a broader advocacy effort focused on protecting education access,” said Schmadeke.
Student grants
In the meantime, student grants are already being given to UNI’s priority applicants. Eligibility depends on completion of a free application for student aid prior to the current academic year and incurring expenses related to COVID-19 disruptions of campus operations. Additional funds will be awarded based on availability.
Officials said student applications are “in process” at Hawkeye Community College, which received $1.77 million.
Students can apply online for the money, which they note is available to those enrolled in credit courses who received a federal Pell Grant. Students services or a student success coordinator can help with the process.
“What we’ve prioritized is what will be the most impactful for our students,” said Dione Somerville, vice president of student affairs. The student grant portion of the CARES Act “is a nice complement” to assistance Hawkeye already provides to those in need through its foundation, food pantry and loans of laptop computers.
Still, “we are keeping track of costs we’re incurring,” said Dan Gillen, Hawkeye’s chief financial officer. That includes such things as additional video conferencing licenses, computer network equipment, cleaning supplies and protective items for situations where it is difficult to socially distance. The college money “can be used for these costs that we incur because of the pandemic.”
Along with other public and private higher education institutions, the federal funds are available to training schools. Among those receiving money are La James International College and The Salon Professional Academy, both in Cedar Falls. According to an Iowa College Aid document, they have been allocated $22,241 and $123,699, respectively.
Waterloo Community Schools received $2.6 million through the federal relief funds. Of that, $265,000 is allotted to nonpublic schools within district boundaries.
“The plan is being developed over time as the funds need to be spent by December 2022,” said Michael Coughlin, Waterloo Schools’ chief financial officer.
Cedar Falls Community Schools received $337,361, with $23,551 of that for nonpublic schools.
“At this time, we will utilize the funds for additional costs the district has incurred during the pandemic,” said Superintendent Andy Pattee. The money will also help with “some items in the budget where revenue was not received due to COVID-19.”
Cedar Valley Catholic Schools, Bosco Catholic Schools and Waterloo Christian School are dividing the Waterloo funds. St. Patrick Catholic School and Valley Lutheran School are receiving the Cedar Falls money.
Coughlin said public schools received funds based on a formula accounting for poverty levels. Nonpublic school allocations are based on enrollment.
Concerned about COVID-19?
