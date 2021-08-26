Federal relief funds help Cedar Valley schools recover from effects of COVID-19 pandemic

More than 1,000 kindergarten through 12th-grade students participated to some degree in the district’s recently completed summer school programs.

Lindaman said those programs and future years’ summer school will be funded using the ESSER dollars along with other extended learning opportunities the district plans to provide. Over three years, she noted, that is expected to cost “almost $10 million.” Among many other things, that includes the expense of several additional credit recovery teachers.

Cedar Falls Community Schools also held an expanded summer school program. In addition, it planned to spend funds on new interventionist positions, before- and after-school learning, one-on-one tutoring and credit recovery. Some funding will also be used to fully implement professional learning communities, which includes teachers and other staff who work together to help students succeed in class – a process that was suspended last year due to the pandemic.

Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools planned additional elementary school staff to support interventions for academically struggling students. The district may use some of its federal funds for a summer school program next year.

