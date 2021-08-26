Federal relief funds help Cedar Valley schools recover from effects of COVID-19 pandemic

WATERLOO — Cedar Valley school districts have been making use of the federal relief funds they’ve received, which are intended to help them recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But planning for future uses of the money is still underway as officials gather community input and consider options.
Waterloo Community Schools has made a number of decisions on how to use the $52.31 million received in three rounds of aid. That money came through Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief and the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief funds included in March 2020 legislation plus two more rounds of ESSER dollars that were part of bills signed in December 2020 and last March.
“Our priority really is for additional instructional time,” said Waterloo Superintendent Jane Lindaman. That includes efforts to address learning loss related to the shutdown of schools in the spring of 2020. Some students also struggled academically as the district implemented a virtual education platform last fall and most high school students learned through a hybrid of in-person and online school for part of the year.
More than 1,000 kindergarten through 12th-grade students participated to some degree in the district’s recently completed summer school programs.
Lindaman said those programs and future years’ summer school will be funded using the ESSER dollars along with other extended learning opportunities the district plans to provide. Over three years, she noted, that is expected to cost “almost $10 million.” Among many other things, that includes the expense of several additional credit recovery teachers.
Cedar Falls Community Schools also held an expanded summer school program. In addition, it planned to spend funds on new interventionist positions, before- and after-school learning, one-on-one tutoring and credit recovery. Some funding will also be used to fully implement professional learning communities, which includes teachers and other staff who work together to help students succeed in class – a process that was suspended last year due to the pandemic.
Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools planned additional elementary school staff to support interventions for academically struggling students. The district may use some of its federal funds for a summer school program next year.
Other funding for the districts has and will continue to go toward such COVID-19 related expenses as cleaning, personal protective equipment and technology. Similar types of uses for ESSER funding have been developed by other school districts in the Cedar Valley.
For example, the Dike-New Hartford Community Schools approved using some of the money for reading and math interventionists and high school credit recovery associates, according to the Board of Education’s April meeting minutes. At a later meeting, the board approved installation of air conditioning in its gyms to help maintain good air quality using ESSER dollars.
Dunkerton Community Schools spent some of the federal dollars in the spring to complete an air quality study of its facilities looking at heating, ventilating and air conditioning systems, Board of Education minutes said. Jesup Community Schools used ESSER funds for technology purchases like Chromebooks and interactive whiteboards plus middle school classroom furniture upgrades, according to June Board of Education meeting minutes.
In Waterloo Schools, Lindaman noted that not all of the money has been allocated yet. One possibility officials are exploring for “multiple millions” of the federal dollars is to support innovation. That was explained at a meeting earlier this month as supplementary building budgets or a pot of discretionary district funds that principals and teachers could apply for to use with new, innovative programs.
“We’re prioritizing student instruction, but there are other operational dollars,” Lindaman added. The district’s Board of Education has already acted on some of these needs.
In September, $304,388 from the first round of federal dollars was transferred to the district’s food service fund, addressing a deficit from the previous fiscal year when the pandemic had led to the shutdown of schools. In May, the board approved a $1 million cut to its previously approved increase in tax collections for the fiscal year now underway. Another $1.24 million in ESSER funds was committed in June to replenish the accounts for co-curricular and extra-curricular activities that failed to meet their financial needs during the last fiscal year.
Earlier this week, the board also approved paying bonuses to substitute teachers who work for 80% or more of the year. Lindaman said those additional costs are likely to be paid with ESSER funds.
“These are fluid,” she said of future expenses that will utilize ESSER funds, noting Waterloo Schools is committed to getting input from staff and the community. “As we go forward, we plan on looking at this every month over the next 36 months.”