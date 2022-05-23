Farm to School effort wins award for Unversity of Northern Iowa students

CEDAR FALLS — Farm to School, an effort to engage students in learning about the pathway of food from farm to table, has earned University of Northern Iowa public health majors the 2022 Iowa and Minnesota Engaged Campus Award for Community Collaboration.

For seven years, public health majors in the “Implementing Public Health Programs” course led by College of Education Professor Susan Roberts-Dobie have worked with Jodie Huegerich, UNI Local Food Program manager at the Center for Energy and Environmental Education on this initiative.

This past year, the center coordinated the delivery of produce from local farmers to four Cedar Falls elementary schools. The public health students then shared the story of how healthy foods travel from “farm to fork” with the schoolchildren. This past year, these sessions occurred via Zoom, though in prior years, they were face-to-face in classrooms.

The Engaged Campus Awards recognize great projects, partnerships and programs related to civic and community engagement. UNI also received several President's awards: Student Leadership Award, Black Student Union; Civic Engagement Leadership Award, John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center; Community Partner Award, Veridian Credit Union.

