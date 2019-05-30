WATERLOO — This week, East High School senior Brennan Davis and his parents, Matthew and Sherry Davis, surprised the parents of Nick Wellner with a plaque commemorating what would have been his high school graduation from West High School.
Wellner passed away two years ago from a rare genetic disorder called Batten Disease. He was 15.
Brennan was a childhood friend of Nick. He planned for months to honor his friend’s memory by presenting Nick’s family with the gift. Also in attendance was Jennifer Brickman- Peters, a teacher at Lou Henry Elementary who is close with the Wellner family.
His obituary recalled that Nicholas loved movies, especially superhero themed. It would be unlikely to find Nick not wearing a Hulk or Batman shirt. He had an infectious smile and lit up any room. He was dearly loved by everyone and is greatly missed.
