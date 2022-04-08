Family Business Center approved at University of Northern Iowa

CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa’s growing work with family businesses got a boost Thursday from the Board of Regents.

Regents approved creation of the Family Business Center in the UNI’s College of Business on their consent agenda during a meeting at Iowa State University in Ames.

Provost Jose Herrera told the board Wednesday that UNI “has been doing most of the activity already since 2018,” when a pilot program to serve Iowa family-owned businesses started. The program “deals with a whole growing suite of activities” such as consulting, peer group services, networking opportunities and an annual conference.

According to information presented to the board, family businesses generate more than 64% of U.S. gross domestic product and 78% of all new private sector jobs. Often the economic engine for Iowa’s rural communities, research shows that only about 30% survive to the second generation.

“About 12% of those small businesses are still viable in the third generation,” noted Herrera.

The center will be committed to strengthening the viability and success of the family enterprises. Officials said additional offerings could include leadership development, communication, and entrepreneurship and academic programs focused on preparing families’ next generation.

Center programs will continue receiving a portion of UNI’s economic development appropriations from the Legislature. Other funding is available through membership fees and sponsorships. All funds are secured for the first two years and nearly all of the budget dollars are in place for the following five years, with grant money to be sought.

Learn more about the Family Business Center and explore membership options at unifamilybusinesscenter.com.

Room, board rates

Regents also approved a 2% increase in room and board for 2022-23 at UNI and 3% increases for the University of Iowa and Iowa State University.

Full-year costs for each occupant in a double room at UNI’s seven traditional halls will rise by $94 to $4,793 and by $99 to $5,048 at Lawther Hall with higher prices for other room options in the halls and three apartment buildings. The university’s all-access meal plan cost is growing by $89 to $4,550 for the full year with increases for other meal plans, as well.

At Iowa and Iowa State, full-year rates for the most popular double room options will increase $216 to $7,407 (for an air-conditioned room) and $135 to $4,725, respectively. Prices for the most popular meal plans would grow by $107 to $3,672 at Iowa and by $135 to $4,633 at Iowa State.

In other business, the board approved:

The addition of a professional studies major to the bachelor of liberal studies program at all three universities, providing a degree completion pathway for students unable to attend on-campus or who need a flexible program.

Appointments of Heather Harbach as vice president for student life with an annual salary of $200,000 and Colleen Mulholland as dean of the College of Education with an annual salary of $180,000. She had been the college’s associate dean.

