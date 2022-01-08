Families visit Lowell Elementary as they celebrate students' homecoming

WATERLOO — Children were handed colorful pointed party hats or yellow plastic construction helmets and one of several noise makers as they arrived at Lowell Elementary School on Thursday evening.

As the first week of school in the new building at 1707 Williston St. wound down, an open house was held for families of students.

"This is stuff kids will remember. It's a welcome home party," said literacy coach Annette Duncan.

Nearly three years after a roof collapse at the previous building on the same site closed the school and moved students to a temporary facility in Cedar Falls, it was a homecoming for students – and their families, who had the opportunity to tour the building for the first time.

Along with the party favors, Duncan handed out scavenger hunt sheets to arriving families in the commons area just inside the entryway.

"They turn it in for a free book," said Duncan after visiting all the locations listed on the sheet. The books were laid out on the cafeteria tables.

Students eat meals in the commons area, which also serves as the building's crossroads. The office, art and music rooms, and gym are all off the central space. Students can also get to classroom wings – hallways lead to preschool and kindergarten, first- and second-grade classrooms on the first floor. A stairway along the north wall of the commons leads to the third- through fifth-grade wings.

Each grade level is associated with a color – green, blue, yellow, red and more – seen on some of the walls, floor tiles and in patches of carpet that is otherwise a gray pattern. The 12-classroom preschool wing is the only area that visitors didn't have access to. Construction work is still being finished there, and it's not scheduled to open until next fall.

A black and white photograph of the old Lowell fills the wall space above the stairs to the second floor. Original parts of that building were nearly 90 years old when it was demolished, but an addition was also constructed during a multi-year process between 2004 and 2007. Most of the school was re-roofed at that time, as well.

Facades of the old Lowell featuring gabled roofs that can be seen in the picture are echoed on the exterior of the new building.

"I remember the old Lowell, I even went to school at the old Lowell," said parent Autumn Zuniga. "It was sad to see that go."

Still, she liked what she saw while looking around the new building with her son, Eric, a fifth-grader, and her preschool-aged daughter.

"It's amazing. I really love the library, and he takes that from me," said Zuniga, of her son.

"It's been really nice," Eric said of his first days at the school. "The classrooms are really big." He noted that everything from the library to the gym and the stairs bring back memories of the old Lowell for him.

"And it's close to home," added Zuniga. "We just live a block and a half away."

Nicole Staudt, a second-grade teacher, never worked in the old Lowell – only at the temporary location in Cedar Falls, which is the former facilities for the area education agency. She has been appreciating the new building.

"It's amazing. It's the little things that you don't realize," said Staudt, like a classroom window or having a room nearer to team members.

Principal Carrie Heinzerling said it was a good first week at the new school. Students are excited about everything from the new furniture to the pictures on the walls, she noted.

"We did tours the first day," she said, with the children. "It's so fun to see their faces."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.