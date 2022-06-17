 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Families sought to host international students

International Cultural Exchange Services logo

WATERLOO — Allie Rae Hirschauer is the new Cedar Valley local coordinator for International Cultural Exchange Services.

She will work to place international high school students with local families and schools in Waterloo and in the surrounding area. Hirschauer is currently looking for families who would like to host for the 2022-23 school year. Exchange students live as a member of the host family – not a guest or boarder – but have their own medical insurance and spending money to cover all personal expenses.

For more information about hosting or working with ICES, please contact Hirschauer at ahirschauer@icesusa.org.

