WATERLOO — For the second time since this fall, a new principal is leading Lincoln Elementary School.
Bev Smith, a longtime Waterloo Community Schools’ administrator, stepped into the position on an interim basis last week. She had retired Aug. 31 as the district’s associate superintendent for human resources and equity.
Smith replaces Edwin Hood, who resigned Jan. 17 after less than a year on the job. He came to Waterloo last summer from the Dallas, Texas, public school district, where he was director of alternative certification.
The Board of Education approved his resignation Monday on its consent agenda.
Kingsley Botchway, Waterloo Schools’ chief officer of human resources and equity, declined comment on the reasons for Hood’s resignation. Botchway, who succeeded Smith, praised her for agreeing to take on the principal role.
“Ultimately, with (Hood’s) resignation, we were put in a situation where we needed to find someone to lead Lincoln through the end of the school year,” he said.
Botchway cited Smith’s “extensive leadership experience” at the district level and noted she also had served as an elementary school principal earlier in her career. “It really worked out well for us,” he said.
The district has already posted the principal opening and plans to hire someone for next school year.
