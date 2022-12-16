Fall commencement set Saturday at UNI

CEDAR FALLS — Nearly 800 University of Northern Iowa students will graduate with their undergrad or graduate degrees Saturday as the fall semester draws to a close.

As of Thursday, 760 students have applied to graduate, 92% of whom are Iowa residents. Graduates include 229 College of Humanities, Arts & Sciences students, 229 College of Education students, 145 College of Business students, 129 College of Social & Behavioral Sciences students and 28 Interdisciplinary students. UNI will celebrate its graduates with a commencement ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday in the McLeod Center.

Graduation rates for the university stand at record high levels for the second year in a row. The four-year graduation rate increased by 5% over last year and is nearly 20 percentage points above similar universities. One in 12 UNI students graduate in only three years.

