 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Fall commencement set Saturday at UNI

  • 0
051014bp-uni-graduation-2

University of Northern Iowa students move their tassles to the left to signify graduation during a commencement ceremony in May 2014 at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.

 COURIER FILE PHOTO

CEDAR FALLS — Nearly 800 University of Northern Iowa students will graduate with their undergrad or graduate degrees Saturday as the fall semester draws to a close.

As of Thursday, 760 students have applied to graduate, 92% of whom are Iowa residents. Graduates include 229 College of Humanities, Arts & Sciences students, 229 College of Education students, 145 College of Business students, 129 College of Social & Behavioral Sciences students and 28 Interdisciplinary students. UNI will celebrate its graduates with a commencement ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday in the McLeod Center.

Graduation rates for the university stand at record high levels for the second year in a row. The four-year graduation rate increased by 5% over last year and is nearly 20 percentage points above similar universities. One in 12 UNI students graduate in only three years.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Starbucks workers strike at 100 US stores

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News