WAVERLY — Author and atheist Chris Stedman will talk about the influence the Lutheran church had on his story as a religion major discerning his calling as a humanist on Thursday at Wartburg College.
Stedman’s public talk, “Faitheist: How the Lutheran Church Influenced an Atheist Activist,” will begin at 7 p.m. in McCaskey Lyceum in the Saemann Student Center.
A reception and book-signing will follow in the Castle Room. He also will speak Friday during the college’s monthly Interfaith Chapel service, which begins at 10:15 a.m. in Wartburg Chapel. This opportunity is also open to the public.
Stedman’s visit is sponsored by the McCoy Family Distinguished Chair in Lutheran Heritage and Mission, the Saemann Chair in World Communities and the Spiritual Life and Campus Ministry Office.
