Extra summer work helps Waterloo Schools' students advance

The elementary program began with 721 students, 578 of whom were enrolled for the majority of the time. Students who ended up not attending due to illness or family vacations made room for others on a waiting list. A total of 78% of students attended at least three-quarters of the program, missing no more than six days.

Hartman noted that "92% of our summer students made progress on fluency as measured by the FAST assessment." Students were tested weekly on the Formative Assessment System for Teachers for their grade level this fall.

"We also gave pre- and post- math tests and close to 95% – the vast majority – improved their math proficiency," she said. "We were pleased with the progress."

Eight elementary students in danger of not moving on to the next grade weren't retained because of the progress they made. "We ended up having about 22 that we (are) retaining in K-1," Hartman added.

"All the research will say if retention is going to work, it's going to work in kindergarten or first grades," said Stephanie Mohorne, associate superintendent for educational services. "But we did have other students in other grades that we just had to retain because of their academic progress and attendance, and usually the combination."