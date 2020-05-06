Extended pay increase for Waterloo Schools' bus company raises concerns for some on board

WATERLOO — Waterloo Community Schools’ bus service was paid more than its contract required for close to two months after students stopped going to classes.
The Board of Education last week unanimously extended payments to Durham School Services equaling 82% of the usual daily amount through April 30 — though grudgingly on the part of some members.
“I guess I still feel like we’re being overly generous,” said board member Lyle Schmitt. The contract calls for paying the company 50% of what it would normally be owed in situations where classes are not in session during the school year.
Board member Stacie Mills added, “I do feel that they need to take more responsibility for their employees.”
Earlier, the board had agreed to boost that daily amount to $20,887 through April 10 while Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered schools closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was intended to help drivers through a period when school would potentially resume this academic year. Reynolds has since ordered schools closed until the current school year ends.
Durham officials had requested the extended higher pay through school’s original end date. Superintendent Jane Lindaman said Durham officials pointed to government direction that schools should try to continue paying employees and contractors during COVID-19 related closures.
Kingsley Botchway, the district’s chief officer for human resources, recommended the end of April, instead. That got the company through state inspections of their buses, which takes driver time to prepare for.
“This is our recommendation as good faith partners,” he said. “We really need to move past this disagreement. I’m not saying they’re happy.
“Our position is that we had a previously existing agreement that spoke to this type of situation,” added Botchway.
Lindaman said the district had 84 or 85 routes and that its contract with Durham supported about 100 company employees, most of them part-time. The full daily amount would be about $25,000 with the 50% rate at $12,000.
Bus drivers are eligible to file for unemployment annually when the school year ends.
In other business, the board approved:
- A three-year contract with the Waterloo Educational Support Personnel that includes a 50 cent hourly raise each year in base wages and for existing employees. The WESP contract covers secretaries, home school workers, clerk typists, paraeducators, study hall monitors and behavior intervention specialists. The contract goes into effect July 1.
Appointing Tim Moses athletic director for East High School, starting July 1. Moses replaces Brenton Shavers and will be paid $90,000 per year.
