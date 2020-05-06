Extended pay increase for Waterloo Schools' bus company raises concerns for some on board

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WATERLOO — Waterloo Community Schools’ bus service was paid more than its contract required for close to two months after students stopped going to classes.

The Board of Education last week unanimously extended payments to Durham School Services equaling 82% of the usual daily amount through April 30 — though grudgingly on the part of some members.

“I guess I still feel like we’re being overly generous,” said board member Lyle Schmitt. The contract calls for paying the company 50% of what it would normally be owed in situations where classes are not in session during the school year.

Board member Stacie Mills added, “I do feel that they need to take more responsibility for their employees.”

Earlier, the board had agreed to boost that daily amount to $20,887 through April 10 while Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered schools closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was intended to help drivers through a period when school would potentially resume this academic year. Reynolds has since ordered schools closed until the current school year ends.