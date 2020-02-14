Expo staff member plans "Lost Diaspora" art show

WATERLOO — Artist Benjamin Smith is connecting with his roots and sharing it with the community by hosting a free art show on Sunday. But it’s not your typical art show — there will be interpretive dance, spoken word artists, speed painting and a keynote speaker.

An Expo Alternative Learning Center staff member and a 2012 Waterloo East High School graduate, Smith said he became tired of seeing African American people portrayed in a negative light. “There’s such a misrepresentation,” he said. “I have such an urge to try to combat that and push out the truth.”

“Lost Diaspora” is a cultural arts event to showcase art based on the culture and struggle that was created as a result of the middle passage, Smith said.

A diaspora refers to a scattered population. The African diaspora refers to the many communities of people of African descent dispersed throughout the world as a result of historic movements, including the Arab and Atlantic slave trades, which are said to be the largest forced migrations in history.

Smith’s “Lost Diaspora” is an event to bring area African Americans back to their cultural heritage and spread awareness to the community. It will be from 5 to 8 p.m. at the University of Northern Iowa Maucker Union Ballroom in Cedar Falls.