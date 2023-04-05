WATERLOO – A former Waterloo Schools teacher must pay a penalty after leaving their job.

The Waterloo school board held a closed special session March 22 to discuss a private termination hearing.

Superintendent Jared Smith recommended that a secondary content teacher at Expo High School be terminated after abandoning her job midyear and resigning while still under a contract.

The board also approved a monetary penalty. It was not released how much money the former teacher must pay.

The motion carried on a 3-2 vote. Board members Jesse Knight, Janelle Ewing and Sue Flynn voted for it and Endya Johnson and Stacie Mills voted against it.

