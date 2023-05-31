Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CEDAR FALLS — Experiment 529 has been awarded the Veridian Community Engagement Grant for the third year in a row.

Experiment 529 provides paid micro-internships to college-bound high school and University of Northern Iowa students working with some of the fastest-growing Black businesses in the area. The initiative is a collaboration between the Iowa Center for Opportunity Resources & Equity Inc. and the John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center at UNI.

During the internships, students will apply their classroom knowledge to solve real-world business challenges alongside entrepreneurs. This hands-on experience enables students to learn about the complexities of entrepreneurship and business.

This year, the Veridian Community Engagement grant will be combined with grants from the Erwin Marion Kauffman Foundation and donated funding sources to provide resources for 20 entrepreneurs. Each entrepreneur will work on up to five projects for a total of 100 projects, according to a news release. The interns use all their skills in accounting, finance, operations, human resources, law, and marketing to help solve problems alongside entrepreneurs.

In 2021, Experiment 529 launched to support 24/7 BLAC’s Black Business Entrepreneurial Accelerator participants. The focus of the first initiative was to help entrepreneurs transition to QuickBooks accounting software once they outgrew Excel spreadsheets to manage bookkeeping.

In 2022, Experiment 529 added 10 new workshops to help entrepreneurs learn how to use technology, templates and automation to be more productive. This year the program aims to create a more personalized approach while maintaining a diverse set of topics.

For more information on Experiment 529, call (319) 273-5732 or email lindi.roelofse@uni.edu.

A brief history of the US draft A brief history of the US draft Prior to Civil War Civil War (1861-1865) World War I (1914-1918) World War II (1939-1945) Cold War (1947-1991) Korean War (1950-1953) Vietnam War (1955-1973) Deep Standby Out of deep standby