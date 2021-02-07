 Skip to main content
Expanded high school plans to come before Cedar Falls school board
Expanded high school plans to come before Cedar Falls school board

CEDAR FALLS — Officials are preparing to expand the scope of plans for a new high school to include a swimming pool and athletic “performance center.”

The Board of Education Monday will consider amending the professional services agreement with Invision Architecture as the Waterloo firm begins design work on the additional parts of the school.

The board meets at 5:30 p.m. at the James L. Robinson Administrative Center, 1002 W. First St., but the public can only access the meeting electronically to protect against the spread of the COVID-19.

People can access and participate in the meeting through Zoom video conferencing. Details on how to connect can be found at the top of the meeting agenda posted on the district’s website at cfschools.org/school-board/meetings. The meeting can be viewed on Cedar Falls cable channel 15 or its YouTube live stream.

The agreement with Cedar Falls Community Schools calls for the architectural firm receiving a lump sum fee for the new components totaling 6.25% of the construction managers design development estimate.

A 38,500-square-foot pool facility would be constructed and furnished at an estimated cost of $15.55 million. The 47,000-square-foot Tiger Performance Center would be built for another $10 million. The total estimated cost of the projects would be $25.55 million.

Most bids for the original scope of the planned 305,000-square-foot high school, to be located north of West 27th Street and west of PE Center Drive, were approved in December. The total estimated price tag without the two new components was $112.76 million.

On a related matter, a $637,674 contract with Young Painting and Decorating of Independence for the new high school is being recommended for approval. It was bid earlier but held up for further review. The board will also be asked to approve plans and specifications for elevators in the building and set a public hearing for a later meeting.

In other business, the board will hold a public hearing for a parking lot reconstruction project at the administrative center and consider approving several maintenance and renovation contracts. Those include:

  • Roofing bids of $133,000 for Orchard Hill Elementary School and $14,982 for other district roof repairs from Service Roofing Co. of Waterloo.
  • Masonry repair bids of $42,060 for Southdale Elementary Schools and the administrative center from Restoration Services of Waterloo.
  • Kitchen renovation bids for Lincoln and Southdale elementary schools of $308,400 from Failor-Hurley Construction of Waterloo and equipment bids of $356,854 from Boelter LLC of Milwaukee.



Architectural drawings of the planned new Cedar Falls High School

Architectural drawings of the planned new Cedar Falls High School

This collection of conceptual drawings of the planned new Cedar Falls High School show how it might look from the exterior and inside the building. Also included in the collection is a site plan. The school, expected to open in the fall the 2024, will be located on 69.6 acres of land north of West 27th Street and west of PE Center Drive near the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls. 

Cedar Falls High School aerial drawing
Cedar Falls High School aerial drawing

An architect's drawing shows a view of the planned Cedar Falls High School with a pool addition that is currently scheduled to be built later.

site-plan-this

site-plan-this

  • Updated
  • 0

The Cedar Falls High School site plan was presented to the Cedar Falls Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday.

New CFHS exterior entryway
New CFHS exterior entryway

An architect's drawing showing the front of the planned new Cedar Falls High School.

New CFHS entryway and lobby
New CFHS entryway and lobby

An architect's drawing showing the entryway and lobby of the planned new Cedar Falls High School.

New CFHS learning studio
New CFHS learning studio

An architect's drawing of a classroom, or "learning studio," in the new Cedar Falls High School. 

New CFHS commons exterior
New CFHS commons exterior

An architect's drawing of the back exterior wall of the commons area at the planned new Cedar Falls High School.

New CFHS co-learning studio
New CFHS co-learning studio

An architect's drawing of a "co-learning studio" in the planned new Cedar Falls High School. These flexible breakout spaces will be outside of…

030720ho-cf-school-working-space

030720ho-cf-school-working-space

A photo rendering from Invision Architecture in Waterloo shows a collaborative working space planned in the new Cedar Falls High School set to…

New CFHS commons interior
New CFHS commons interior

An architect's drawing of the commons area at the planned new Cedar Falls High School.

New CFHS gymnasium
New CFHS gymnasium

An architect's drawing of the gymnasium in the planned new Cedar Falls High School.

New CFHS learning wing
New CFHS learning wing

An architect's drawing of the entryway to the "learning wing," or classroom area, of the planned new Cedar Falls High School.

New CFHS main corridor
New CFHS main corridor

An architect's drawing of the main corridor at the planned new Cedar Falls High School.

New CFHS office
New CFHS office

An architect's drawing of the office at the planned new Cedar Falls High School.

Cedar Falls High School pool drawing
Cedar Falls High School pool drawing

An architect's drawing shows a view of a future pool planned for the planned new Cedar Falls High School.

030720ho-cf-school-front-entrance

030720ho-cf-school-front-entrance

This rendering from Invision Architecture shows the planned front entrance of the new Cedar Falls High School building. 

030720ho-cf-schools-lunchroon

030720ho-cf-schools-lunchroon

This rendering from Invision Architecture shows the planned lunchroom, now called a commons area, in the new Cedar Falls High School. 

