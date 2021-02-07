Expanded high school plans to come before Cedar Falls school board

CEDAR FALLS — Officials are preparing to expand the scope of plans for a new high school to include a swimming pool and athletic “performance center.”

The Board of Education Monday will consider amending the professional services agreement with Invision Architecture as the Waterloo firm begins design work on the additional parts of the school.

The board meets at 5:30 p.m. at the James L. Robinson Administrative Center, 1002 W. First St., but the public can only access the meeting electronically to protect against the spread of the COVID-19.

People can access and participate in the meeting through Zoom video conferencing. Details on how to connect can be found at the top of the meeting agenda posted on the district’s website at cfschools.org/school-board/meetings. The meeting can be viewed on Cedar Falls cable channel 15 or its YouTube live stream.

The agreement with Cedar Falls Community Schools calls for the architectural firm receiving a lump sum fee for the new components totaling 6.25% of the construction managers design development estimate.