OSAGE — Julia Addington would never have guessed her name would be written into the pages of Iowa history when she was elected Mitchell County’s superintendent of schools in 1869.
However, a group in Mitchell County is making sure everyone knows of Addington’s success as the first woman to be elected to public office in Iowa, and possibly in the nation.
The Mitchell County Historic Preservation Association will host a 150th celebration to honor Addington on Saturday at the Cedar River Complex in Osage. A 6 p.m. reception will be followed by a program at 6:45 p.m. Refreshments will be served. The event is free and the public is encouraged to attend.
The guest speaker will be Stacyville native, historian and author Cheryl Mullenbach of Panora, whose research several years ago first brought Addington’s achievement to light.
Other women who hold elected office also will be recognized. There will be a special museum display of items related to Addington at the Mitchell County Historical Society, also housed in the CRC. In addition to the preservation association and historical society, the event is sponsored by both of the county’s political parties.
Before taking office, Addington, a longtime teacher, sought an opinion on her eligibility to serve from Iowa Attorney General Henry O’Connor. Women could not vote at that time — but could they serve? O’Connor ruled in the affirmative. His response gained national attention, especially from suffragettes such as Amelia Bloomer, Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton.
