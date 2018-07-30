Second in a three-part series on the new phenomenon of eSports programs at Iowa colleges and universities.
WATERLOO — The image of a teenager on a caffeine buzz playing computer games into the wee hours of the morning inside his parents’ basement is a stereotype that may have fit the majority of gamers as recent as a decade ago.
Yet, in the ever-evolving world of eSports, that may no longer be the case.
“I don’t know if there’s a typical gamer anymore,” said Jim Lowery, Upper Iowa University’s first eSports coach. “It’s become so mainstream, everybody games now.
“You look at a person on a cellphone on a train playing Angry Birds, or a person in their office with three minutes to kill before a meeting playing Candy Crush.
“Video games have become so prevalent that people don’t even realize it. Words with Friends is technically a video game. It’s no longer only kids under 15 hiding in their parents’ basement. It’s hard not to find people gaming.”
As the number of varsity collegiate eSports programs multiplies, gamers from a variety of different backgrounds are joining these co-ed rosters.
“A lot of the negative connotations have gone away,” said Hawkeye Community College eSports coach J.J. Myers. “You see a much broader base playing competitive games now than you did maybe 15 years ago.”
Myers and Lowery both could have never guessed they’d one day coach a varsity team when they began gaming.
At age 10, Myers started playing Warcraft III, which was the foundation for the Multi-player Online Battle Arena (MOBA) genre that now includes League of Legends — one of the world’s most popular eSports games.
Lowery can recall the first recognized eSport forming in the late 90s when gamers could go online and look at StarCraft recaps from the South Koreans who were ahead of the curve. He would try to mimic the strategy and play they implemented.
As internet has become more accessible and gaming companies have done more to make their product readily available, the popularity of eSports has yet to approach its ceiling.
Game play
Upper Iowa and Hawkeye Community College both are fielding teams within their eSports programs for League of Legends and Overwatch.
League of Legends is distributed by Riot Games for free, with the company making money on add-ons that improve the aesthetic look. Overwatch is a team-based, multi-player first-person shooter game distributed by Blizzard Entertainment.
The distributors, Riot and Blizzard, each host major collegiate tournaments with a field of applicants that doesn’t differentiate from varsity programs to club teams formed at larger universities.
Overwatch, which consists of six-player teams, has its season run from October to December. League of Legends, consisting of five-player teams, runs from January through February with its regular season.
Schools are given one week to arrange competitions within a schedule broken into round-robin divisions and bracketed tournament play. Institutions also set up frequent scrimmages among each other. No travel is involved as game play is streamed from their own competition rooms.
A competition typically consists of a best two-of-three series and can take anywhere from 1 1/2 to 2 1/2 hours to complete. Specific players are recruited for Overwatch and League of Legends with limited crossover between the two games.
Coaches are allowed to give advice during the initial phase when games are getting set up and can sub players within the series.
“In League of Legends and Overwatch there’s different positions,” Myers said. “You’re looking for complementary skill-sets among the team members. ... Because you’re not limited by how high you can jump or how fast you can run, knowledge is very much power in these games. You’re looking for somebody really eager to learn.
“One thing that I’ve been trying to get across to everybody I talk to that doesn’t really understand eSports yet is the amount of teamwork and leadership and communication that goes into being successful at it.”
While quick hand-eye coordination is part of what separates elite gamers from their peers, coaches certainly covet athletes with strong analytical ability.
“You’ve got two quarterbacks,” Lowery related. “They both have a great arm, both have good legs, good vision, but if one reads the safety and the other one can’t read a safety, you know who your starter is going to be.
“Same thing with eSports. ... I want the guy who is going to read the situation to the point, even if he has slightly worse hand-eye coordination, his slight delay will be picked up by the fact that he already knew what he was doing.”
Recruiting
Twitch, a live-streaming video platform, has allowed multi-player games to take off. Gamers can put their work on display for anyone in the world to view, and there’s even a button on their page where individuals can send donations to their favorite content providers.
Within Twitch, schools have their own Discord server where gamers can interact through voice communication and commits can invite other recruits into the fold.
High school programs have their own recruiting section in the Discord server.
“Kids come into the recruiting section and say, ‘Hey, I play this game. I’m looking to go to school in this area, is there anyone here recruiting this area?,’” related Lowery, who says he has completed much of his initial recruiting by playing the game and chatting with players afterward.
The Upper Iowa coach’s first recruit came from Florida and the nationwide recruiting net has brought in additional players from Utah to Colorado and California. The gaming community’s built-in networking makes it easy for these commits to recruit future teammates.
“These recruits talk with each other, form a bond, and all of them want to be together,” Lowery said. “They have friends that are younger than them that want to play. They get invited to Discord and they’re talking to me like, ‘Hey coach I’m graduating next year, can you recruit me?’ Not only did it help me for this year, but the Discord server is going to help me in the years to come.”
Once the team members arrive in Fayette, they will be able to customize their gaming room.
“We’re going to make it our own,” Lowery said. “The students are going to get to campus and it’s going to be, ‘OK, how do we want this room to look? We’ve got some of the budget so we can make changes if we want to for the student-athletes to make the room a place they want to play in.”
Hawkeye has used resources provided by NACe (National Association of Collegiate eSports) while also using its athletics webpage and reaching out to students on campus to assemble its first roster. Most of the school’s initial recruits are local.
“We kind of turned over every rock we possibly could this first year to reach out,” said Stephanie Cherry, Hawkeye’s associate director of student life. “It’s been one of those where the kids are so excited. This opportunity for them to be recruited as an athlete and play a competitive sport for a college is probably not something they ever thought that they were going to do.”
At Hawkeye, members of the eSports team will be treated like any of the school’s student-athletes.
“We have our student-athlete orientation, they all have to come to that,” Cherry said. “They have study tables the first year. If they’re lower than a 3.0 GPA after the first year they’ll have to maintain those study tables.”
Future outlook
With the number of varsity programs more than tripling from a year ago, eSports are still in their initial phase. What they’ll become remains up for debate.
“I’d really like to see NACe in the near future have conferences, seasons, conference championships and playoffs,” Lowery said. “Those of us who are in it, we believe as long as it’s going to be a varsity event, let’s treat it like everything else.”
Hawkeye plans to have an initial roster of 25, while Upper Iowa is looking at eventually offering both a varsity and junior varsity team for both games.
“I don’t think we’re close enough to the end game to see an end game in sight,” Myers said. “It just keeps getting bigger and nobody knows where it’s going to go. It’s growing so fast.”
Tuesday: eSports aren’t just for kids, either. Part III looks at the professional opportunities, endorsement opportunities and career opportunities that are also developing at a rapid rate.
