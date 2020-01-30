Erin Brockovich to speak at UNI

CEDAR FALLS – Erin Brockovich, the internationally renowned fighter against environmental and corporate injustices, will speak at the University of Northern on Feb. 25 in the Great Hall of the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center.

Brockovich’s talk, titled “The Power of One,” will focus on the importance of fighting for the truth. Tickets are free and can be picked up during normal business hours at any UNItix location.

Brockovich became an icon for the pursuit of justice after her story was portrayed by Julia Roberts in the Oscar-winning blockbuster film “Erin Brockovich” (2000).

The film tells the real-life story of Brockovich, then an unknown law firm file clerk in California whose exhaustive research revealed that Pacific Gas & Electric had been leaking toxic chemicals into the groundwater of the small town of Hinkley for 30 years. The utility was forced to pay the largest toxic injury settlement in history: $333 million in damages to more than 600 Hinkley residents.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}