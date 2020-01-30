Erin Brockovich to speak at UNI

CEDAR FALLS – Erin Brockovich, the internationally renowned fighter against environmental and corporate injustices, will speak at the University of Northern on Feb. 25 in the Great Hall of the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center.
Brockovich’s talk, titled “The Power of One,” will focus on the importance of fighting for the truth. Tickets are free and can be picked up during normal business hours at any UNItix location.
Brockovich became an icon for the pursuit of justice after her story was portrayed by Julia Roberts in the Oscar-winning blockbuster film “Erin Brockovich” (2000).
The film tells the real-life story of Brockovich, then an unknown law firm file clerk in California whose exhaustive research revealed that Pacific Gas & Electric had been leaking toxic chemicals into the groundwater of the small town of Hinkley for 30 years. The utility was forced to pay the largest toxic injury settlement in history: $333 million in damages to more than 600 Hinkley residents.
A native of Lawrence, Kan., Brockovich published the New York Times business bestseller “Take It from Me: Life’s a Struggle but You Can Win,” as well as two fiction novels. She has also appeared in the ABC special “Challenge America with Erin Brockovich” and “Final Justice with Erin Brockovich” on Lifetime.
As president of Brockovich Research & Consulting, she is involved in a number of environmental projects. She has had requests for her help on groundwater contamination complaints in every state of the U.S. and Australia, and is currently working on cases in California, Texas, Florida, Michigan, Illinois and Missouri.
The university will also host two screenings of Roberts’ “Erin Brockovich” at 6 p.m. Feb. 13 and 3 p.m. Feb. 19 in the John Deere Auditorium in the Curris Business Building.
Erin Brockovich is one of several visiting speakers in the Aldo Leopold Distinguished Lecture Series. For more information, including other speakers, please see https://leopold-lectures.uni.edu.
