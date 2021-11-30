Enrollment on the rise at Waterloo Christian School

WATERLOO — Waterloo Christian School has been growing over the past four years, with enrollment doubling during that time.

The school has 214 students in kindergarten through 12th grade this fall, 59 more than in 2020-21 – a 38% increase. It had 105 students in the fall of 2017.

"There is a lot of momentum in this community! Teachers are excited to teach. Students are excited to learn," Ryan Hall, head of school said in a news release.

"Schools don’t experience growth like this without great teachers," added Andrew Tink, school board president, in the release. "We have made an intentional effort over the last several years to recruit and train highly qualified teachers that students and parents love."

When part-time home school partnership students are included, the growth is even higher.

A total of 32 students are enrolled through that program, up from 11 last year. Between those part- and full-time students, the school is serving 246 students. The 80-student increase is 48% more than 2020.

For the first time in decades, Waterloo Christian has several grades at maximum capacity. In response, the school has opened wait lists in about a third of grade levels. School officials anticipate that a growing interest in private, Christian education will continue into future years.

Elementary school grades all have more students than last year, with kindergarten seeing the greatest growth. It exceeded a 100% increase going from 14 to 29 children. Kindergarten through fifth grade had 116 students while the middle school had 54 and the high school had 44 students.

The school also enrolled 33 children in preschool this fall.

