WATERLOO — More students are attending parochial schools in the Cedar Valley this fall, based on a survey of first-day enrollment.
The 10 Christian schools in Waterloo, Cedar Falls, Gilbertville and Raymond tracked by The Courier reported a total of 1,718 kindergarten through 12th-grade students on Thursday, their first day of classes. That was 14 more than last year.
And at least 25 more students will be starting at Royal Legacy Christian Academy when the K-6 school opens Sept. 4, according to one of its founders. The school is located in downtown Waterloo at Harvest Vineyard Church.
Half of the schools had more students, four had fewer and one had the same number.
Cedar Valley Catholic Schools, Black Hawk County’s largest parochial system, grew by 11 students to a K-12 enrollment of 917 at its five schools. Seven of the additional students were at the three elementary schools, which had a combined enrollment of 388. CVCS also had 123 3- and 4-year-old preschool students enrolled in classrooms at Blessed Sacrament and St. Edward elementary schools.
The Bosco Catholic School System had a small increase overall, as well. However, Don Bosco High School saw its enrollment drop by nine with the freshman class smaller than the graduating seniors. Principal Casey Redmond sees hope for future enrollment as he looks to the system’s elementary students.
“We’re seeing the lower levels increase,” he noted. Immaculate Conception/St. Joseph School, which includes kindergarten through eighth grade on two campuses, grew by 14 students. The system’s 3- and 4-year-old preschool enrolls another 33 students.
Small decreases of two and four students were seen at St. Patrick Catholic School, with a 217 K-8 enrollment, and Valley Lutheran School, with a 177 K-12 enrollment.
Waterloo Christian School, with kindergarten through 12th grade classes, had an equally small increase of four students, boosting overall enrollment to 109. It also enrolls 15 home-schooled students part time. The boost in full-time enrollment was still significant for Ryan Hall, Waterloo Christian’s head of school.
“We’re glad to see some enrollment growth,” he said. “This is the first time in 10 years that we’ve seen some enrollment growth instead of decline.”
