WATERLOO — Fall enrollment is down at Hawkeye Community College.

There are 5,263 students enrolled in credit classes at the college. That’s 342 fewer than a year ago — a drop of 6 percent, President Linda Allen told the board of trustees on Tuesday.

The University of Northern Iowa in neighboring Cedar Falls saw a similar percentage drop in its enrollment this fall.

On the noncredit class side, Hawkeye’s enrollment has grown by 24 percent.

In other business, the board approved:

  • Substantial completion of the Buchanan Hall reroofing project. The $287,364 contract with Black Hawk Roof Co. was approved in October 2017. With other costs such as architect and contingency fees, the project budget was $304,606.
  • A year-long lease of space next to Hawkeye’s Cedar Falls Center for carpentry apprenticeship labs. The building at 5611 Westminster Drive, Suite No. 6, is being leased from D & D Midwest Investments at a cost of $1,000 per month. It will provide 1,872 square feet of space for the apprenticeship program.
Education Reporter

Education reporter for the Courier

