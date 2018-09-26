WATERLOO — Fall enrollment is down at Hawkeye Community College.
There are 5,263 students enrolled in credit classes at the college. That’s 342 fewer than a year ago — a drop of 6 percent, President Linda Allen told the board of trustees on Tuesday.
The University of Northern Iowa in neighboring Cedar Falls saw a similar percentage drop in its enrollment this fall.
On the noncredit class side, Hawkeye’s enrollment has grown by 24 percent.
In other business, the board approved:
- Substantial completion of the Buchanan Hall reroofing project. The $287,364 contract with Black Hawk Roof Co. was approved in October 2017. With other costs such as architect and contingency fees, the project budget was $304,606.
- A year-long lease of space next to Hawkeye’s Cedar Falls Center for carpentry apprenticeship labs. The building at 5611 Westminster Drive, Suite No. 6, is being leased from D & D Midwest Investments at a cost of $1,000 per month. It will provide 1,872 square feet of space for the apprenticeship program.
