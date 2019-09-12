Total and undergraduate enrollment is down at all of Iowa’s public universities this fall, reflecting an increasingly competitive landscape, shifting demographics, and new international impediments shrinking the campus’ foreign footprint.
The loss at University of Northern Iowa, which its president forecast over the summer could reach 600 students, is even greater than projected at 715 – with its enrollment total of 10,497 down from last fall’s 11,212, according to fall enrollment numbers released Thursday.
That tally marks UNI’s lowest since 1975, when 10,181 enrolled for credit, and administrators are taking broad and sweeping steps to stop the bleeding – like offering new high-school graduates from outside Iowa an automatic $5,000 award upon admission.
Those students could land another $1,000 to $2,000 through the new “UNI Advantage program,” should they meet academic benchmarks.
UNI’s total non-resident enrollment – an important cohort in that they pay more and diversify the campus – is down to 1,103 this fall from 1,236. It has 105 non-resident freshmen, compared with 185 last fall.
Much of UNI’s overall decline materialized in its freshman class – with the 1,465 first-year count down nearly 200 from last fall’s 1,661 new freshmen. UNI’s undergraduate tally – which accounts for a large majority of its student total – is 8,973 this fall, down from 9,561 last fall.
“Our successes in graduation and retention are clear indicators of the value of a UNI education,” said Nook. “Our students receive a rigorous education, a tremendous campus experience, and the preparation they need for success in careers and in life. UNI plays a critical role in the education of Iowa’s workforce and in the strength of its economy, and our goal is to make sure the university is a top option for students from Iowa as well as surrounding states.”
New UNI scholarships
All three of Iowa’s public universities addressed their respective enrollment declines, albeit in different ways, with UI acknowledging its recent efforts to “manage” enrollment growth – which UI President Bruce Harreld has characterized as “right-sizing” the campus to its resources.
Iowa State cited a record-setting 6,892 undergraduates who earned degrees earlier this year, along with its rising four-year graduate rate, as playing a role in enrollment changes. Officials also acknowledged demographic shifts – like fewer college-bound students, falling international enrollment, and a strong economy luring more prospective pupils into the workforce early.
UNI referenced Iowa’s low unemployment rate and higher graduation rates as contributing to its enrollment decline, and officials reporting making “important improvements to UNI’s financial accessibility” among its efforts to address the problem.
In addition to freezing tuition for all students at all levels this fall – a move made possible by the Legislature’s full funding of its appropriations request for $4 million more in the current budget year –UNI has announced new scholarships for the 2020-2021 academic year.
All Iowa residents who apply to UNI will be eligible for a new “Panther Impact Award” of between $1,000 and $3,500 annually based on standardized test scores and grade-point average. Students identifying with underrepresented populations can qualify for a “Unifying Through Excellence and Diversity” scholarship, which offers $1,000 to $2,000 a year based on academic performance.
And on top of UNI’s new $5,000 automatic “advantage” award for out-of-state admits, legacy scholarships are available for non-residents who had parents, grandparents, or siblings graduate from UNI. Those with a brother or sister currently attending also are eligible.
“Universities have become much more competitive in the last few years,” Nook said in a statement.
The University of Iowa for this fall is reporting a total of 31,240 students, down from 31,656 last year. Its 23,482 undergraduates dipped from 23,989.
The UI incoming class of 2023 includes 4,986 new students, which is up from last year’s 4,806 new freshmen. But the freshman total from last fall, including transfer students, was 5,493. And UI officials on Thursday declined to share the campus’ complete freshman count for this fall.
Iowa State meanwhile is reporting 33,391 total students this fall, down 1,601 from 34,992. Its 28,294 undergraduate tally is 1,327 below last year’s 29,621 undergraduate count. And its 5,597 freshmen marked a drop in the first-year cohort from 6,249 last year.
Full enrollment reports – showing number of applicants, admissions, and demographics of those who accepted offers to attend – won’t be made available until later this fall. But each of the campuses did find bright spots in this week’s enrollment report, including on the UI campus, which boasted its most academically-accomplished class in its history.
“This fall’s incoming undergraduate class at the University of Iowa has yet again topped previous records in achievement with a higher average high school GPA, at 3.76, than any previous class,” according to the UI Office of Strategic Communication.
Average high school GPAs for the UI classes of 2022 and 2021 were 3.71 and 3.69, respectively.
And about 22 percent of this year’s UI freshmen – or 1,092 – are first-generation students, a growing populace across the state. That’s up slightly from last year’s 1,015 students whose parents didn’t graduate from a four-year college, which represented 21 percent of that class.
Iowa State reported its freshmen class is the state’s largest, with more home-grown undergraduates than any other university. Nearly 60 percent of ISU undergraduates – or 16,865 – are from Iowa, including 3,380 first-year students from Iowa high schools, up an inch from last year’s 3,362.
And even with its bleak enrollment report – about which UNI President Mark Nook has been transparent, rolling out a plan to reverse it involving frozen tuition and new scholarships – the Cedar Falls campus highlighted positive news in “important areas.”
Its four-year graduation rate is up 4 percentage points to 44 percent, and its first-year full-time retention rate is 83.4 percent.
“Our successes in graduation and retention are clear indicators of the value of a UNI education,” Nook said in a statement.
International declines
One important enrollment sector for Iowa’s public universities – both because of the diversity and revenue it brings – is the international cohort. And the number of students enrolled from other countries this year is down on all three public universities, according to the new enrollment reports.
UI reported 2,293 international students this fall, including 120 in its freshman class. That is down from 186 international freshmen and a 3,665 total last fall.
Iowa State’s international total of 3,189 this fall is down from last year’s 3,671. And UNI has 385 international students currently on campus, down from 480 last year.
ISU President Wendy Wintersteen, in a summer message warning of the looming enrollment decline, mentioned international trends and the reality Iowa isn’t alone in facing the new admissions headwinds.
“This trend reflects the shrinking pool of high school graduates and potential community college transfers, more aggressive recruiting by neighboring states to keep their students in state, and lower international enrollment, which is a major issue nationwide,” Wintersteen wrote. “While we expect total enrollment will remain robust, any decline in student numbers in addition to insufficient state support has a significant budgetary impact.”
