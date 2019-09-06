WATERLOO — The Cedar Valley’s largest parochial school system had nearly 100 fewer students on the first day of classes while others had a mix of enrollment gains and losses.
Nine Christian schools in Waterloo, Cedar Falls, Gilbertville and Raymond tracked by The Courier reported a total of 1,666 kindergarten through 12th-grade students. Overall, that is 77 fewer students than a year ago. Five of the schools had fewer students, three had more and one had the same number on the first day.
Cedar Valley Catholic Schools, which saw enrollment drop 98 students from a year earlier, had declines at all three of its buildings. St. Edward Elementary, Blessed Maria Assunta Pallotta Middle and Columbus High schools had a combined total of 819 students. Classes started Aug. 26.
Last year, CVCS K-5 students attended three elementary schools, but they were consolidated at St. Edward this fall. All preschool students attend Blessed Sacrament School. Sacred Heart School, the third building, was closed when classes ended in the spring.
While the elementary level saw the biggest drop with 46 fewer students, it’s not clear what relationship the declines have to the consolidation.
“There’s just a lot of indecision with the families transitioning back to school from the summer,” said Chief Administrator Tom Novotney, noting the school system doesn’t “get too excited about” first-day numbers. “Typically, we really work off the Oct. 1 count date with the state of Iowa.”
That is when enrollment figures become official. However, last year’s certified enrollment numbers available online from the Iowa Department of Education show a slight drop of 13 students for CVCS between the first day numbers reported to The Courier and the official count.
CVCS enrollment periodically expands or contracts. During the last decade, according to Courier files, the system’s first-day enrollment grew by 47 in 2011 and 59 in 2012, when the middle school opened. More recently, it dropped by 78 and 35 students in 2014 and 2016, respectively.
Enrollment gains and losses amounted to a dozen or fewer students in every other year since 2009, when CVCS had 974 students on the first day. It grew to 1,037 students in 2012, but enrollment has been trending down since then.
Novotney is focused on this year, though, and said there has been some student gains since the first day.
“We’ve had a few new families already start and enroll their kids with us,” he said. “We look for things to only get better.”
Other gains, losses
Even with the closure of Sacred Heart, the building at 620 W. Fifth St. is still occupied by a school. Royal Legacy Christian Academy started its second year Tuesday in part of the space. The school moved from Harvest Vineyard Church and expanded to add seventh grade.
It started with 24 students, one less than last year, but enrolled another child on Wednesday.
Enrollment at Waterloo Christian School grew by 21 students to 130 as of Aug. 23, its first day. This is the second consecutive year of growth for Waterloo Christian and “its largest class of students since 2007,” noted Ryan Hall, head of school. “We attribute this significant growth to a refreshed vision for the future, excellence in our programs and our nurturing learning community.”
It also serves 22 home-schooled students on a part-time basis.
Valley Lutheran School in Cedar Falls had 14 fewer students for a total of 163 on Aug. 26, its first day. “This was probably one of our hardest hit summers,” said Brian L’Heureux, Valley Lutheran’s head of school, after a number of families moved out of the Cedar Valley.
“We would have had growth. We lost 20 kids this summer,” he added. But a couple students have toured the school since classes started “so our enrollment will probably look different by the end of the year.”
Other area Catholic schools saw small increases or stable enrollment when their classes started Aug. 23.
The Bosco Catholic School System had 302 students. Enrollment grew by four at Don Bosco High School in Gilbertville but didn’t change from a year ago at the K-8 level. The youngest are served at St. Joseph School in Raymond, which had 53 kindergarten and first-grade students, while Immaculate Conception School had an enrollment of 138 in second- through eighth-grade.
St. Patrick School in Cedar Falls had 11 more K-8 students for its first day than a year earlier. However, the principal reported additional growth earlier this week when one more student enrolled.
