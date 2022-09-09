Enrollment down, graduation rate up at University of Northern Iowa

CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa saw a 3.1% decline in fall enrollment in 2022.

A total of 8,949 students enrolled in classes, a drop from last fall when UNI had 9,231 students and from 2020 when there were 9,522 students.

“The first reason is we had a record increase in the graduation rate,” said Kristin Woods, senior associate vice president for enrollment management and student success.

Besides students graduating earlier and not needing to enroll in additional classes, she said there’s been a “continuing decline” in international students because of a difficulty in obtaining visas, among other reasons.

The “brisk” economy has led less people to be interested in going into higher education, she said, as well as there being less high school graduates wanting to make the jump.

Additionally, the university welcomed 1,436 freshman students, versus 1,554 students last year – a 7% decrease. Iowa residents make up 91% of the freshman class.

Iowa State University’s total fall enrollment of 29,969 fell 2.4% from 30,708 students last year. Enrollment at the University of Iowa is 30,015 students, close to last year’s 29,909 students.

When including transfers, UNI welcomed a 2,200 new student cohort this fall.

The 741 transfers, up 141 students or 23% over last year, is an encouraging sign, said Woods.

“The new general education program allows students to get a degree in a shorter period of time and in degrees in higher demand fields,” Woods said. “Students get really excited, too, by the certificates embedded in the program.”

She added it’s also advantageous for students who want to try out a new major because of the more “streamline” system.

The UNI at Iowa Community Colleges (UNI@IACC) program also has contributed 77 students to the overall uptick in transfers by lending more access to community college aged students through the online degree program after they graduate.

Additionally, the university reported the graduation rate increased by 5% over last year and is nearly 20% above similar universities.

One in 12 UNI students graduate in only three years. That’s an increase from 1 in 14 a year ago. The four-year and five-year graduation rates also rose and are now at 47% and 65%, respectively.

“We have the supports on campus, through academic advisors and faculty, and can also be attributed to our general education program,” she said. “It’s that personalized, smaller classroom culture at UNI that is leading to our year-over-year increases.”

Additionally, UNI takes pride in having students from all 99 Iowa counties, 43 states and 51 countries across the globe.

The fall 2022 incoming class reflects the increasing diversity of the state, with a 24% increase in students from ethnic and racial minority groups. Iowa residents comprise 92% of UNI’s undergraduate enrollment and 91% of total enrollment.

“These statistics highlight UNI’s continued commitment to student access and success,” said UNI President Mark Nook in a statement. “UNI has the lowest net cost for Iowa residents, and its graduates hold the lowest average student loan debt of all public universities in Iowa. Overall, four of five UNI graduates and nine of 10 UNI transfer student graduates stay in Iowa to live and work after degree completion. These strong student outcomes, paired with affordability, lead to exceptional value for UNI students and for the state of Iowa.”