CEDAR FALLS -- Kenton Engels will lead Cedar Falls High School’s Tiger Speech Team as head coach beginning in the fall.
He began his teaching career in the Boone Community School District. He joined the Cedar Falls district in 2012 and became the instructional technology coach in 2016. CFHS Speech is open to grades 9-12.
“Coach Engels will seamlessly transition into the head Speech Team coach having served as an assistant in the program last year,” said Activities Director Troy Becker. “He has been a great leader and coach for us in other programs and will help our students achieve at a high level in speech."
Students can participate in large group or individual events. Speech is a great opportunity for students to grow in their public speaking, explore their creativity and become part of an amazing community of people.
“I am thrilled to accept the position as the new head speech coach,” said Engels. “Having worked with the speech program in the past I am delighted to build on our success.
"The amount of talent emanating from the team is unmatched and a true joy to be around. I am excited to use my years of background in theater and drama to direct students as they show off their crafts.”
