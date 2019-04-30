WATERLOO — The Endeavor Recognition Project announced its 2019 winners last week.
The project recognizes students, staff and school volunteers at Black Hawk County public and private high schools who make outstanding contributions to the common good of their school or community.
Colleen Mulholland, associate dean of the College of Education at the University of Northern Iowa, was the speaker.
Allen College-UnityPoint Health and the University of Northern Iowa are co-sponsors of the awards.
Winners from each school were as follows:
Cedar Falls High: Jack Campbell, student; E.A.T. — Environmental Awareness Team, Maya Gabriele, student group; Pam McDowell, staff; Linsey Zimmerman, teacher.
East Waterloo High: Joshua Barta, teacher; Brennan Davis, student; Justin Decker, teacher.
Expo Alternative Learning Center: Kelly Rogers, teacher.
West Waterloo High: Brenden Burton, student; Sharon Porter, teacher; Janell Wright, parent.
At-Large Award: Newspapers in Education, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.