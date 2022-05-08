Employee agreements come before Cedar Falls school board Monday

CEDAR FALLS — The Board of Education on Monday will consider approving a contract with one employee group and amending its previously negotiated agreement with another group.

The board meets at 5:30 p.m. in the Cedar Falls Community Center, 528 Main St.

A tentative two-year agreement has been reached with Cedar Falls Education Support Professionals.

It includes a 7.63% increase in wages and non-insurance benefits the first year and a 2.83% increase the second year. In the first year, base wages and pay for current employees will increase by $1 per hour. It would grow by 40 cents per hour the second year.

A memorandum of understanding with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 2749, representing food service workers, would match that increase.

The AFSCME agreement, reached in December, only included a 50-cent hourly wage boost the first year.

Under the new proposal, the increase would be $1. Increases would stay at 40 and 30 cents per hour in the next two years.

Employees represented by the two unions could also receive a one-time $750 retention bonus Sept. 30, 2023.

They have to be already working for Cedar Falls Community Schools on June 30 and accept a letter of assignment for 2023-24. The bonus will be funded with federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief dollars.

Both contracts will take effect July 1.

In other business, the board will consider approving:

A one-year school nursing contract with MercyOne Waterloo for $593,252, a $2,778 increase from the current agreement.

The 2022-23 lease agreement with Central Rivers Area Education Agency for River Hills School. The Cedar Falls district, where the school is located, will pay $614,000 to the agency in quarterly installments.

