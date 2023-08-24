WATERLOO — Pending Board of Education approval, Emily Neuendorf Frederick has been named the new director of school and community relations for the Waterloo Community School District effective Sept. 18.

Neuendorf Frederick most recently served as the director of foundation and community relations at the Waverly Health Center. She has a bachelor's degree in music and a minor in communication studies from the University of Northern Iowa. She is currently pursuing a master's degree in leadership and management from Western Governors University.

She has a professional background in fundraising, nonprofit leadership, journalism, and crisis and strategic communications.

In the new role, she replaces Akwi Nji, who left the district July 31 to work full time at her own branding and marketing agency.

