Emergency policy suspension allows Waterloo Schools staff continue being paid during COVID-19 shutdown

WATERLOO — Waterloo Community Schools’ employees will continue to be paid while classes are not in session during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Board of Education Monday approved emergency suspension of policies that may conflict with the guidance of state and federal agencies in response to the pandemic, caused by the novel coronavirus.

Kingsley Botchway, chief officer for human resources and equity, said the resolution would be in effect until Gov. Kim Reynolds recommends schools are no longer closed, which is April 13 currently. Because she waived instructional time requirements until that date, staff and students won’t have more time added to the end of the school year related to the next three weeks.

Employees will receive their “regular compensation” during the shutdown even if they’re not working full-time hours, according to the resolution.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The board’s approval also limited the number of people who can physically attend a board meeting. The resolution allows the district to limit public participation to written comments. People are being encouraged to listen to the meetings on video conference or through a Facebook live stream.