WATERLOO -- Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Saturday talked about climate change, health care, universal preschool and campaign donations.
But economic issues were at the heart of the Democratic presidential candidate's message during a morning rally at Central Middle School where she took the Washington D.C. political system to task.
"Washington is a great place for giant drug companies," Warren told a crowd of more than 200 people. "Washington is a great place for giant oil companies. ... Washington is a great place for investors in private prisons.
"When we have a government that works great for the wealthy and not anyone else, that is corruption pure and simple," she continued, to applause from the audience. "And we need to call it out."
The campaign stop was part of a two-day swing through northeast Iowa that also took her to Decorah, Dubuque and Elkader. Her time in Waterloo supported the special election canvass kickoff for Iowa Senate District 30 Democratic candidate Eric Giddens, as well.
"This is a hard time for our country and what happens next is going to come right through the center of Iowa," said Warren, as she came on stage to the Dolly Parton song "9 to 5."
Warren is among about a dozen announced Democrats seeking the nomination for the 2020 presidential race. Before that, though, they will have to go through Iowa's first-in-the-nation caucus next year on Feb. 3.
Warren voiced support for the Green New Deal, a push by some in Congress for big changes to affect climate change. She called health care "a basic human right" and talked about protecting the Affordable Care Act, reducing the price of prescription drugs and making generic drugs more available.
"I support 'Medicare for All,' I think it's the right way," she proclaimed, referencing the idea of making government health insurance for senior citizens widely available to more of the population. She wants to provide "the highest possible treatment at the lowest possible cost" to Americans, but expressed openness on how to reach those goals.
"What we need in this country is big, systemic changes," she said. "When we get systemic changes, then the rest of the pieces fall in place."
Warren talked about some steps for changing the rules of politics.
"The first one is end lobbying as we know it," she said. "Close the revolving door between Wall Street and Washington." In addition, she'd like to "make the Supreme Court follow basic ethics rules" and "make everyone who wants to run for public office put their tax returns online."
Warren called for a constitutional amendment to protect the right to vote and overturning the Citizens United Supreme Court decision that made it easier to give unlimited donations to politicians and candidates, taking aim at political action committees.
"I do not take corporate PAC money; shoot, I don't take PAC money of any kind," she added.
Warren also wants to change the rules of the economy.
"Multi-national corporations run over everybody," she said. "We've got to have structural change in this economy." Among her proposals are making it easier to join a union and asking "ultra-millionaires" to pay a 2 percent tax on their wealth above $50 million or 3 percent above $1 billion.
"When you make the big fortune, you put a little back in," said Warren. "If we do that, we start to shift what the economy looks like."
That tax would raise enough revenue to cover the cost of child care and preschool for "every child zero to 5," she contends, something that's not available to every poor and middle income family. "This is where our values lie."
Warren talked about the poverty her family faced in Oklahoma after her father suffered a heart attack and couldn't return to work for an extended period of time. Her mother got a minimum wage job at Sears.
"That minimum wage job saved our home, saved our family," she said. Today, Warren added, a minimum wage job "will not keep a mama and a baby out of poverty, and that is why I'm in this fight."
Lisa Feldhaus of Waterloo, who was there with her 2-year-old son, liked what she saw in Warren.
"She seems very genuine and inspiring -- what I'm looking for in a candidate, for sure." Feldhaus and her husband adopted their son when he was 4 months old and one of the topics Warren spoke on hit home. "Universal child care, that's a huge deal to us," she noted.
Although Feldhaus liked what she saw, she is dedicated to checking out all the candidates as they come through the Cedar Valley. "I'm pretty undecided at this point," she said.
