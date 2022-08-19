Educators told to 'be bold' crowd-surf, do backflips during kick-off event for new year

WATERLOO — Be bold – that’s what educators were asked to do at Waterloo Community Schools’ opening day event.

For some people gathered at West High School, that meant doing backflips or crowd surfing – bold moves for a staff kick-off meeting.

Just over 3,000 employees of Waterloo and Cedar Falls public schools met for their first day back at work in their respective districts on Thursday.

More than 10,000 students are expected to be attending Waterloo Community Schools this year. The district has about 1,700 teachers, administrators and support staff. The number of employees makes the school district the third largest employer in Waterloo, after John Deere and Tyson.

During the district event, staff at each school participated in a dance-off. Every staff member at the winning school, decided by judges, won $10 Try Pie coupons. Dr. Walter Cunningham School for Excellence’s staff won through backflips, crowd-surfing and “making it rain.”

Akwi Nji, Waterloo Schools’ director of school and community relations, unveiled a new messaging initiative for the district – “Be Bold.”

She noted a similar idea was considered before the current motto “Unfolding Futures” began. That will remain the district’s motto and the logo won’t change, due to the prohibitive cost.

“It won’t replace the (current) version,” Nji said. “But we’ll be downplaying it and up-playing the ‘Be Bold’ initiative.”

Jared Smith, the district’s new superintendent, honed in on the phrase that “school is hard enough” in his keynote address. He called on staff to remain positive throughout the school year and especially on the first day of school, which is Aug. 23 or 24, depending on a child’s grade level.

“Our goal is to make kids feel comfortable and show (school) is not a bad thing,” Smith said, remarking on the importance of the first day. “We’ll work with every kid. We’ll make it happen.”

Smith started with the district on July 1, replacing Jane Lindaman, who retired. Before Waterloo Schools, he was the superintendent of South Tama County Community Schools. Previously, he served as an assistant principal at Waterloo’s East High School.

Smith grew up in Waterloo and attended Kingsley Elementary, Hoover Middle and West High schools.

During the event, the school district recognized its five 2022 Gold Star Teachers: Dawn Boone, Jane Castings, Andy Hansen, Kyle Kuhlers and Andrew Scruggs. Skip Abbas was also recognized for 46 years of working in the district.

Cedar Falls Community Schools’ teachers and staff met at multiple district buildings to kick off the year in a much more low-key event. The district has 1,340 teachers and other staff. Officials expect to enroll around 5,900 students this fall.

Superintendent Andy Pattee said staffing is fully covered for the year but schools are still in need of paraeducators. He explained that there is “little they can control” when it comes to some aspects of education, citing COVID-19. Still, he is positive the school year will be a greater success than last year.

“I’m excited to be back to kick this off and springboard this into the rest of the year,” Pattee said.

Waterloo Schools is in a similar situation with staffing. At a recent Board of Education meeting, officials noted that the district is almost fully staffed but it’s still in need of special education, math and science teachers.

A new concern for Iowa educators is the possibility that more families will switch school districts.

In June, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed legislation that eliminated the previous March 1 deadline for open enrollment requests, allowing parents to enroll their children in any school at any time. In the previous legislative session, lawmakers banned districts from having diversity plans that limited the ability of students to open enroll into or out of their schools. Before the ban, Waterloo Schools had a diversity plan.

In Cedar Falls, Pattee said certain grades and programs will not be available for kids to open enroll because the district is currently at capacity. He didn’t mention any worries of losing students from the district through open enrollment.

Smith said Waterloo Schools will be monitoring the situation but he is “optimistic” changes in the law won’t affect the district.