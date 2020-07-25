Educators drive to protest in-person school order

DES MOINES — Hundreds of vehicles, many adorned with messages expressing support for teachers and students, made a short drive through Des Moines to the Iowa State Capitol on Friday afternoon to express opposition to the governor’s mandate that all schools conduct at least half of core subject instruction on-site during the upcoming school year.
Many Iowa educators are asking for the flexibility to employ more — or even exclusive — online learning until the new coronavirus pandemic is more under control.
“I think parents and educators all across the state are very concerned about the reopening of our schools this fall in person,” said Mike Beranek, president of the Iowa State Education Association, a union that represents thousands of educators across the state. “All of us want our students to be learning and growing this next school year. However, we want our workplaces to be safe and secure and healthy. And with the current guidelines that are established by the state, that does not ensure the safety of our students and the health of our students and our families.”
Iowa on Friday surpassed 41,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and as of Friday afternoon 823 Iowans had died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. And the seven-day averages for COVID-19-related deaths, hospitalizations and new cases have been slowly increasing over the past month.
Beranek said individual school districts should be free to decide how much in-person and how much online instruction to offer instead of being forced to adhere to a statewide mandate.
“There are so many nuances to the field of education that requires contact in proximity that with the current pandemic that we’re witnessing here, all across the country as well as in Iowa, and the numbers continue to grow, our school districts need to be fully in charge of making the decision on what is the most appropriate thing for them,” Beranek said.
The American Academy of Pediatrics recently issued a report that “strongly advocates that all policy considerations for the coming school year should start with a goal of having students physically present in school.” The report cited evidence of negative impacts on students from the disruption of the previous school year this past spring, the potential for harmful social isolation and scientific evidence that young children appear to be less likely to experience severe harm from the disease and less likely to become infected and to spread infection.
However, the pediatricians later issued a joint statement with national education groups stressing that reopening schools should be done “in a way that is safe for all students, teachers and staff.”
“Local school leaders, public health experts, educators and parents must be at the center of decisions about how and when to reopen schools, taking into account the spread of COVID-19 in their communities and the capacities of school districts to adapt safety protocols to make in-person learning safe and feasible,” the joint statement said. “For instance, schools in areas with high levels of COVID-19 community spread should not be compelled to reopen against the judgment of local experts. A one-size-fits-all approach is not appropriate for return to school decisions.”
A spokesman for Gov. Kim Reynolds said the reopening of schools was a key part of the state’s pandemic recovery efforts.
“Gov. Reynolds believes getting Iowa’s students and teachers back to school safely is an important part of our state’s COVID-19 recovery. Her proclamation helps implement the statute the legislature passed unanimously this summer and also gives flexibility and options for educators, schools, parents and students,” Reynolds spokesman Pat Garrett said in an emailed statement.
At Friday’s event, vehicles filled a pair of parking lots at Des Moines East High School, then traveled in a caravan roughly a mile to the State Capitol.
The event drew educators from all over the state. Ryan Haynes, a music teacher at Orange Elementary School in Waterloo, said he decided to participate in the rally because there was otherwise “very little right now teachers can do to bring some awareness about how we’re feeling about going back in August.”
“I think with rising cases in the state, it’s especially irresponsible that the governor (is) demanding that schools go back full-time, person-to-person or at least 50% of the time,” Haynes said. “I think for someone who champions local control, she’s being pretty hypocritical. So, I think this is one way we can make our voices heard.”
Haynes suggested state officials are listening to the president and federal education secretary rather than those who are in the classrooms. Haynes said he would rather see decisions made at the local level.
“I know that my superintendent and our district have the best interest of our students in mind, and I feel like there are channels there to have discussions,” he said.
Courier Reporter Andrew Wind contributed to this story.
072419-state-softball-charles-city-06
072419-state-softball-charles-city-04
072419-state-softball-charles-city-02
072419-state-softball-charles-city-03
072419-state-softball-charles-city-05
072419-state-softball-charles-city-01
COMETS RALLY FOR A LATE WALK-OFF WIN -- LITERALLY
072319-ggaz-spt-state-sball-charlescity-04.JPG
072319-ggaz-spt-state-sball-charlescity-05.JPG
072319-ggaz-spt-state-sball-charlescity-01.JPG
072319-ggaz-spt-state-sball-charlescity-03.JPG
072319-ggaz-spt-state-sball-charlescity-02.JPG
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.