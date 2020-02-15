Educator to speak at Women's History event

WATERLOO — Dr. Charletta Sudduth, early childhood coordinator for Waterloo Schools, and her mother, Annie Pearl Stevenson, will be featured as part of the University of Iowa Women’s History Month celebration in March.

The presentation Iowa Women of the Great Migration: The Maid Narratives includes Sudduth who is a civil rights activist and co-author of the book The Maid Narratives that chronicles the lives of domestic workers in the south including her mother’s personal account.

The public is invited to attend the event on March 3 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Iowa City Public Library, Meeting Room A located at 123 S. Linn St.

