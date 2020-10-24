Educator draws on his own childhood in latest book

WATERLOO — Lamont Muhammad’s latest children’s book was shaped by his own childhood.

The former Waterloo Community Schools’ teacher was raised by his grandmother because of his teen-mother’s drug problems. It was a familiar scenario in the San Francisco Bay community where he grew up.

A number of his peers had grandparents caring “for their children’s children,” said Muhammad, who started a job this fall as a dean at Ankeny High School and now lives in Des Moines.

“They were great, strong pillars in my community,” he noted. “This is just my homage to the grandmothers of old who had to step in.”

The self-published book “Granny Said” was released in August. It’s about a boy named Monte who wakes up with all the positive messages from his grandmother “stuck in my head.” Those messages and the guidance Granny gives him about getting ready in the morning and going to school stay with him throughout the day.

Muhammad has written and performed rap music and also worked with local students through the Hip Hop Literacy program. True to those roots, the story uses rhyme throughout its 49 pages with verses and a chorus. The book is illustrated by Aranahaj Iqbal, an artist he connected with in the online self-publishing community.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}