Educator draws on his own childhood in latest book
Educator draws on his own childhood in latest book

WATERLOO — Lamont Muhammad’s latest children’s book was shaped by his own childhood.

The former Waterloo Community Schools’ teacher was raised by his grandmother because of his teen-mother’s drug problems. It was a familiar scenario in the San Francisco Bay community where he grew up.

A number of his peers had grandparents caring “for their children’s children,” said Muhammad, who started a job this fall as a dean at Ankeny High School and now lives in Des Moines.

101320ho-granny-said-book

“They were great, strong pillars in my community,” he noted. “This is just my homage to the grandmothers of old who had to step in.”

The self-published book “Granny Said” was released in August. It’s about a boy named Monte who wakes up with all the positive messages from his grandmother “stuck in my head.” Those messages and the guidance Granny gives him about getting ready in the morning and going to school stay with him throughout the day.

Muhammad has written and performed rap music and also worked with local students through the Hip Hop Literacy program. True to those roots, the story uses rhyme throughout its 49 pages with verses and a chorus. The book is illustrated by Aranahaj Iqbal, an artist he connected with in the online self-publishing community.

“Granny Said” is Muhammad’s third children’s book following “I Am!” and “I Can,” published in 2016 and 2017. The newest offering is the first in his planned Little Monte series and is more character-driven than the earlier books.

“It’s actually a series I’ve been wanting to start,” he said. Muhammad describes it as “realistic fiction” that will introduce other characters in future installments. “I really wanted to take some pieces from my personal life.”

The grandmother who cared for Muhammad from a young age died when he was 8. At that point, his grandfather’s girlfriend became his guardian.

“Through my years I’ve had different grannies,” he said, each of whom influenced the story. “It’s just compiled of lessons I’ve learned from all of them.”

With this and future books, Muhammad hopes Little Monte eventually becomes a household name, part of a legacy that he is creating for himself.

Lamont Muhammad

Lamont Muhammad has written the children's book "Granny Said," the first in his planned Little Monte series.

But even more important, he added, is to write stories like this that “black and brown” children can “see themselves in.”

Go online to Muhammad’s website lamontpretrell.com to learn more about his books or contact him by email at lamontpretrell@gmail.com.

