Education Department grants remote learning waivers to 24 Iowa school districts

SCHOOL COVID-19 WAIVERS: The state Department of Education has granted waivers to 24 school districts in Iowa seeking to switch students to remote learning due to outbreaks of the novel coronavirus.
Department of Education Director Ann Lebo said another three waiver requests are being reviewed and likely would meet the state’s guidance criteria of at least 10% student absenteeism and/or a COVID-19 positivity rate above 15% in their counties to temporarily move to online instruction.
Since Nov. 1, Lebo said less than 6% of the 446 public and nonpublic schools and 1,300 school buildings have sought waivers. She said local officials have flexibility in deciding whether to immediately transition to remote learning for 48 hours while awaiting a state waiver decision or to move one or more grade levels or sections of a building to remote instruction without state approval.
She said school waiver requests have varied due to county COVID-19 positivity rates, student absenteeism and staff absences.
Mike Beranek, president of the Iowa State Education Association, the state’s largest teachers union, issued a statement Tuesday saying the governor’s latest proclamation aimed at slowing a spike in coronavirus cases in Iowa fails to “fight COVID-19 head on” and does nothing to stop COVID-19 in schools.
According to his group’s tracking, almost 40% of Iowa schools lack a mask mandate. Beranek called on the governor to “mandate masks and lift the waiver requirement through the end of winter break.”
Other Capitol Digest items:
STATE TAX WITHHOLDING ADJUSTMENT: Officials with the Iowa Department of Revenue said Tuesday they are issuing updated income tax withholding formulas and tables for 2021 to continue to align Iowa withholding with recent changes in state tax laws.
For individuals, this means that employers will be reducing the amount of Iowa tax withheld from employees’ paychecks, beginning Jan. 1, and thereby increasing take-home wages for individuals. Before 2019, withholding tables had remained unchanged since 2006.
Changes to the withholding tables are intended to align the amount of income tax employers remit to the state with individual income tax cuts included in Senate File 2417, which was signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds in 2018.
Since 2019, the revenue department has been adjusting the withholding formulas and tables as needed to reflect the phasing in of Iowa tax reform. The stage agency has updated the online Withholding Calculator to help individuals calculate their 2021 withholding amounts.
MORE LIQUOR VIOLATIONS: Officials with the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division say they have filed two more hearing complaints on businesses for violations of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ emergency public health disaster proclamation.
Complaints have been filed against the Stuffed Olive and Voodoo Lounge and the Copper Cup — both Des Moines establishments. They are accused of failing to ensure at least 6 feet of physical distance between each group or individual dining or drinking alone; failing to limit patrons from congregating together closer than 6 feet; failing to ensure that all patrons are seated at a table, booth or bar while consuming their beverages; and/or failing to implement reasonable measures for increased hygiene practices.
Additionally, Alcoholic Beverages Division officials say they have reached a settlement agreement with a Johnson County business as a result of a hearing complaint filed last month. Players in Iowa City has agreed to a $1,000 civil penalty for alleged violations of the governor’s emergency public health disaster proclamation. Hearing complaints and the settlement agreement can be viewed at https://abd.iowa.gov/alcohol/regulation. Division officials say they are continuing to actively enforce compliance with the governor’s Oct. 16 emergency public health disaster proclamation and that any licensed establishment in violation of the order “will be held accountable and risk a fine, suspension or revocation of its license.”
BIRDS CONFUSED BY WET PAVEMENT: Officials with the state Department of Natural Resources say a unique weather phenomenon caused migrating waterfowl in northwest Iowa to mistake wet parking lots and roads with wetlands and marshes — resulting in hundreds being struck and killed by vehicles.
State Conservation Officer Steve Griebel of Woodbury County said he started getting phone calls and text messages about ducks on the road around 9:30 p.m. Monday, then again early Tuesday. He said he counted over 200 dead ducks on the highway, though more were in ditches.
The migration began when bitter cold settled into central Canada and the Dakotas, sending ducks and geese south. It turned fatal when the waterfowl encountered a strong mixed precipitation weather front and needed to touch down, DNR officials said.
PHOTOS: First day of school in Waterloo, Cedar Falls
Aug. 24, 2020, was the first day of classes for many students in the Waterloo and Cedar Falls community school districts. Courier photographer Brandon Pollock captured part of that first day at Cedar Heights Elementary School in Cedar Falls and Lincoln Elementary School in Waterloo.
Jamie Burton helps her daughter put on her mask for the first day of school at Cedar Heights Elementary in Cedar Falls on Monday.
Students get off the bus for the first day of school Monday, Aug. 24, at Cedar Heights Elementary in Cedar Falls.
Students wait to enter the building for the first day of school at Cedar Heights Elementary in Cedar Falls, Iowa, Monday, August 24, 2020.
Kindergartner Quentin Williams works on an assignment during the first day of school at Lincoln Elementary in Waterloo, Iowa, Monday, August 2…
Kindergartener Kendall Petroske works on an assignment during the first day of school Aug. 24 at Lincoln Elementary in Waterloo.
Kindergartener Brooklyn Bass poses for a photo for her parents Charlie and Monica Bass-Benz before the first day of school at Cedar Heights El…
Teacher Katie Stewart helps first grader Mitchell Fults with an assignment during the first day of school at Lincoln Elementary in Waterloo, I…
