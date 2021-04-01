Education access program for adults provided a niche at UNI-CUE for retiring director

Memories of her own experience came up whenever she had an appointment with an EOC participant and “inspired me to do as much as I could for each person.” Martin knew her support, direction and encouragement could help them succeed.

“I feel extremely fortunate to have spent most of my professional career working in an education access program that empowers people from all walks of life to reach their academic and career potential – a field that has no downside,” she said. “What could be better than to work with individuals who see education as their primary road to achieving their dreams?

“It has always been truly inspiring to me to see the courage that people bring to their education endeavors, regardless of the barriers they face,” added Martin. “I have always enjoyed traveling along on their education journeys and supporting them as they go. Their success becomes the program’s success, so I feel truly fortunate to have been in this position, helping in small ways that ultimately can make a huge difference in someone’s life.”

She noted that the program “suddenly needed to pivot and make some immediate changes” this past year when COVID-19 became a concern. Online appointments and services became a new option.