Education access program for adults provided a niche at UNI-CUE for retiring director

WATERLOO — Kathy Martin earned a teaching degree at the University of Northern Iowa after high school, but it took years for her to find a niche in education.
She worked in retail and sales until moving to Texas in the late 1980s. Martin was a senior admissions counselor at the Art Institute of Dallas for three years. She enjoyed the process of “helping students think about their future” as they explored the institute’s educational offerings.
Fast forward to 1996. Martin had returned to the Cedar Valley a number of years earlier and was looking for a new job after a grant-funded Iowa Workforce Development position helping young people find employment ended. She interviewed at UNI’s downtown Center for Urban Education, which had an opening for a counselor at its Educational Opportunity Center, and was hired by then-director, Robert Smith.
“What attracted me to that was working with adults again,” said Martin, recalling her time in Dallas. “I really loved the idea of working with first-generation low-income adults, trying to be that person of support for them.” The job remained a good fit, “because I fell in love with the mission and the work we do.”
She was promoted to senior counselor and then assistant director of the Educational Opportunity Center, earning a master’s degree in post-secondary education with a focus on student affairs along the way. In 2016, she was named director of the EOC. Martin replaced Smith, who moved into the top leadership position at UNI-CUE.
On Thursday, she is retiring after more than 24 years of working at the center.
Smith called her a “passionate and caring” person who worked effectively with students. The Black man compared her to his high school counselor – the first white person who was “somebody who cared and somebody I could trust.”
“I never sensed she was uncomfortable working with low-income people or people of color,” he added. Martin has been “a constant reminder to me that I can believe that we can live together and work with people and not have to worry about race.”
The EOC is among three federally funded Trio programs at UNI-CUE and the one that works solely with adult learners seeking to finish a high school diploma, complete post-secondary training, or start or return to college. It provides advising and assistance to more than 1,900 people each year in six counties, including those from low-income families where they may be in the first generation of college students.
A farm girl who graduated from Waukee High School in 1967, Martin said she identifies in some ways with the population served by the Educational Opportunity Center.
“My parents desperately wanted me to attend college but, as I was the first person in my extended family to attend, they had no idea how to help,” she said. A high school counselor, Gerald Soper, and her coach, Chuck Lewis, “both took me under their wing and helped me get admitted to UNI and gave me the guidance I needed.”
Memories of her own experience came up whenever she had an appointment with an EOC participant and “inspired me to do as much as I could for each person.” Martin knew her support, direction and encouragement could help them succeed.
“I feel extremely fortunate to have spent most of my professional career working in an education access program that empowers people from all walks of life to reach their academic and career potential – a field that has no downside,” she said. “What could be better than to work with individuals who see education as their primary road to achieving their dreams?
“It has always been truly inspiring to me to see the courage that people bring to their education endeavors, regardless of the barriers they face,” added Martin. “I have always enjoyed traveling along on their education journeys and supporting them as they go. Their success becomes the program’s success, so I feel truly fortunate to have been in this position, helping in small ways that ultimately can make a huge difference in someone’s life.”
She noted that the program “suddenly needed to pivot and make some immediate changes” this past year when COVID-19 became a concern. Online appointments and services became a new option.
“I have a great team who quickly adapted to meet the needs of our participants,” said Martin. “Going through an unexpected crisis such as COVID with my team has shown me that the program will be alright moving forward.”
Smith said interviews are underway for her successor and he hopes to have someone in place by mid-April.