East, West high schools to form girls wrestling teams

WATERLOO — East and West high schools are bringing new teams to the mat.

The Board of Education is expected to approve the formation of girls’ wrestling teams at both schools when it meets at 5 p.m. Monday in the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.

The proposal follows the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s January announcement that wrestling would become a sanctioned sport during the 2022-23 school year.

Previously, Waterloo Community Schools offered female athletes the opportunity to participate on the boys’ wrestling team. Currently, 58 schools in Iowa have girls wrestling programs.

Board members will also hear a recommendation to form middle school soccer and swim programs. This comes after a pilot middle school soccer program for seventh- and eighth-graders drew morn than 100 students. The swim season would run for four weeks from mid-February to mid-March.

In other business, the board will consider:

Substitute pay increases for all positions that would be tied to the generator base for teachers and the starting wage for support staff. Substitute starting hourly wages would increase from $12 to $12.98 for paraeducators, from $14 to $17 for custodians and from $12 to $14.42 for food service. Teacher subs would be paid approximately $145 per day and all long-term substitutes would get a flat rate of $25 per day.

Approving a middle school memorandum of understanding with Iowa Jobs for America’s Graduates, originally approved in May. Since then, another school – Central Middle – has joined George Washington Carver Academy in the program for seventh- and eighth-graders. The addition of Central will add another $25,000 to the cost to provide it, for a total cost of $50,000 at the middle school level.

A series of personnel appointments for new hires. Among those are Anthony Spurgetis as the chief officer of human resources and equity with a salary of $168,000, replacing Kingsley Botchway whose resignation will also be accepted at the meeting; Thomas Harskamp as Hoover Middle School principal with a salary of $123,000, replacing Amy Schmidt; and Brian Ortman as assistant principal of West High with a salary of $113,000, replacing replace Zach O’Brien.

Changes of assignments for current administrators. Sheena Canady will become director of student services with a salary of $130,000, replacing Marla Padget; Brandy Welch will become principal of Becker Elementary School with a salary of $103,000, replacing Alex Hansen; and Ashley Reimer will become an assistant principal at Bunger Middle School, with a salary of $88,000 for the new position.

