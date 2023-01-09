East High to induct new class into Athletic Hall of Fame Saturday

WATERLOO — The East High School Athletic Hall of Fame class of 2022-23 inductees will be honored Saturday from noon to 1:30 p.m. in the upper gym before the start of the girls’ varsity basketball game.
An additional short recognition will take place before the start of the boys’ varsity basketball game.
Inductees during the 2022-23 Athletic Hall of Fame ceremony will include: the 1974 State Championship boys basketball team, the 2003 State Championship boys basketball team, Marcus Mangum from the class of 1988 and El Sara Greer from the class of 2007.
East High will be taking nominations for the 2023-24 Athletic Hall of Fame beginning on Feb. 1. Community members are invited to submit nominees for consideration. A nomination form is available in the school's athletic office or online at waterlooschools.org/schoolsites/easthigh/?s=nomination+.