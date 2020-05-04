East High to host live virtual play '10 Ways to Survive Life in Quarantine'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO – With canceled classes and social distancing orders, East High students have gotten creative for their spring play.

Instructor Joseph Frenna had his second play planned for the school’s spring semester when the coronavirus pandemic hit. Frenna’s passion for theater ensured the show will go on.

“10 Ways to Survive Life in Quarantine” will air on the school’s “East High Drama” Facebook page at 7 p.m. May 15 and 16.

From rehearsal to show time, students will remain in the comfort of their home, collaborating with each other over the internet. Background sets, costumes and props are all up to the students to decorate and design.

“If there’s one thing theater kids know how to do, it’s adapt,” said Ami Roquet, a freshman who has two parts in the play.

Roquet said all the extra time has allowed her plenty of opportunities to practice for her roles. She said the cast and crew of about 30 students have worked well together.

“It’s like a family almost,” she said.

Frenna, a University of Northern Iowa graduate, said it is important for students to continue to express themselves during times of uncertainty.