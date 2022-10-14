East High School seeking athletic hall of fame nominations

WATERLOO — East High School is accepting nominations for the 2022-23 Athletic Hall of Fame until Dec. 9. A nomination form can be picked up in East’s athletic office.

In order for nominees to be considered for recognition, they must be East High graduates who were identified as Team Conference Champion, All State Team member, All-Conference Team member or State Champion in any of the following sports: Football, volleyball, girls’ swimming, cross country, boys’ golf (fall); basketball, wrestling, boys’ swimming, hockey, bowling (winter); track, soccer, tennis, girls’ golf (spring); and baseball, softball (summer).

Candidates must have been selected during their high school athletic career by one of the following organizations: Iowa Newspaper Association, Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, Iowa High School Athletic Association, Des Moines Register or Iowa Daily Press Association.

They also need to have been selected to a team that was first-, second-, third-place or honorable mention in a NCAA- or NAIA-sponsored athletic event for Division I, II or III. East graduates that have been selected to the NCAA/NAIA-approved Academic All-American team also qualify.

The Athletic Hall of Fame committee will make a decision on the nominations submitted after the process closes. A ceremony will be held before a basketball game (date yet to be determined) in the winter of 2022.

The form can be returned to: East High School – Tim Moses, 214 High St., Waterloo, IA 50703.